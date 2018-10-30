All apartments in Los Angeles
7858 Hillary Drive

7858 Hillary Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7858 Hillary Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
An immaculate home located in prime West Hills This four bedroom, two and a half bathroom home is completely remodeled with incredible curb appeal and a contemporary interior design. This home features endless upgrades including an excellent open floor plan, a remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets and marble counter-tops, remodeled bathrooms and a spacious master suite with a large bathroom with dual vanities and two walk-in closets. Other amenities include vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting, dual pane windows and wood floors. The backyard offers a gorgeous pool, spa and fire-pit with sitting area, perfect for entertaining. Zoned for the highly desirable Pomelo elementary, Hale middle school and El Camino high school, and within walking distance to Lazy J Ranch park. This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7858 Hillary Drive have any available units?
7858 Hillary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7858 Hillary Drive have?
Some of 7858 Hillary Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7858 Hillary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7858 Hillary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7858 Hillary Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7858 Hillary Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7858 Hillary Drive offer parking?
No, 7858 Hillary Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7858 Hillary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7858 Hillary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7858 Hillary Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7858 Hillary Drive has a pool.
Does 7858 Hillary Drive have accessible units?
No, 7858 Hillary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7858 Hillary Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7858 Hillary Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
