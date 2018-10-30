7858 Hillary Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

An immaculate home located in prime West Hills This four bedroom, two and a half bathroom home is completely remodeled with incredible curb appeal and a contemporary interior design. This home features endless upgrades including an excellent open floor plan, a remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets and marble counter-tops, remodeled bathrooms and a spacious master suite with a large bathroom with dual vanities and two walk-in closets. Other amenities include vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting, dual pane windows and wood floors. The backyard offers a gorgeous pool, spa and fire-pit with sitting area, perfect for entertaining. Zoned for the highly desirable Pomelo elementary, Hale middle school and El Camino high school, and within walking distance to Lazy J Ranch park. This home is a must see!