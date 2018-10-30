7858 Hillary Drive

Amenities
An immaculate home located in prime West Hills This four bedroom, two and a half bathroom home is completely remodeled with incredible curb appeal and a contemporary interior design. This home features endless upgrades including an excellent open floor plan, a remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets and marble counter-tops, remodeled bathrooms and a spacious master suite with a large bathroom with dual vanities and two walk-in closets. Other amenities include vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting, dual pane windows and wood floors. The backyard offers a gorgeous pool, spa and fire-pit with sitting area, perfect for entertaining. Zoned for the highly desirable Pomelo elementary, Hale middle school and El Camino high school, and within walking distance to Lazy J Ranch park. This home is a must see!