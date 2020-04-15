All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7814 Airport Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7814 Airport Boulevard
Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:01 AM

7814 Airport Boulevard

7814 Airport Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7814 Airport Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Super clean, super cute Westport Heights home minutes from the 405, Playa Vista, Culver City and Silicon Beach. This light and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has hardwood floors throughout, *air conditioning* and updated bathrooms. The remodeled kitchen includes granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, and opens to a family room with fireplace and sliding glass door to the terraced backyard. In addition to the family room, there is a bonus area with a wall of windows looking out over the backyard, making for a wonderful den or artist's studio. The attached garage includes a washer/dryer. Pets considered. Apply at https://apply.link/v9mkh.
Other Westchester homes for lease today at https://www.siliconbeach.properties/westchester-90045-lease-homes/list/13/.
Other Silicon Beach homes for lease today at https://www.siliconbeach.properties/silicon-beach-homes-for-lease/list/14/new.
Message Tracy on Facebook with any Silicon Beach real estate questions at m.me/TracyThrowerConyers.me or text 424.272.1339.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7814 Airport Boulevard have any available units?
7814 Airport Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7814 Airport Boulevard have?
Some of 7814 Airport Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7814 Airport Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7814 Airport Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7814 Airport Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 7814 Airport Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 7814 Airport Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 7814 Airport Boulevard offers parking.
Does 7814 Airport Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7814 Airport Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7814 Airport Boulevard have a pool?
No, 7814 Airport Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 7814 Airport Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7814 Airport Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7814 Airport Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 7814 Airport Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College