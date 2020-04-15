7814 Airport Boulevard

Amenities
Super clean, super cute Westport Heights home minutes from the 405, Playa Vista, Culver City and Silicon Beach. This light and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has hardwood floors throughout, *air conditioning* and updated bathrooms. The remodeled kitchen includes granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, and opens to a family room with fireplace and sliding glass door to the terraced backyard. In addition to the family room, there is a bonus area with a wall of windows looking out over the backyard, making for a wonderful den or artist's studio. The attached garage includes a washer/dryer. Pets considered. Apply at https://apply.link/v9mkh.
