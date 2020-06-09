All apartments in Los Angeles
7812 Geyser Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7812 Geyser Avenue

7812 Geyser Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7812 Geyser Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This gorgeous, modern home has it all! Recently remodeled head to tow with a great open floor plan. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath + den/office with 1520 sqft. Large open living room with dinning area that opens to the backyard. Fantastic kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, large master bedroom with spacious walk-in closet and an amazing master bath. Generously sized second and third bedrooms with the view of the backyard. Large grassy backyard with a fabulous in-ground pool makes this house perfect for entertaining, summer or winter. This house has a large 7620 lot size, central AC and recessed lights throughout. Very easy to show so come see it and you will fall in love with it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7812 Geyser Avenue have any available units?
7812 Geyser Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7812 Geyser Avenue have?
Some of 7812 Geyser Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7812 Geyser Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7812 Geyser Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7812 Geyser Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7812 Geyser Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7812 Geyser Avenue offer parking?
No, 7812 Geyser Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7812 Geyser Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7812 Geyser Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7812 Geyser Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7812 Geyser Avenue has a pool.
Does 7812 Geyser Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7812 Geyser Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7812 Geyser Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7812 Geyser Avenue has units with dishwashers.
