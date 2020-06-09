7812 Geyser Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

This gorgeous, modern home has it all! Recently remodeled head to tow with a great open floor plan. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath + den/office with 1520 sqft. Large open living room with dinning area that opens to the backyard. Fantastic kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, large master bedroom with spacious walk-in closet and an amazing master bath. Generously sized second and third bedrooms with the view of the backyard. Large grassy backyard with a fabulous in-ground pool makes this house perfect for entertaining, summer or winter. This house has a large 7620 lot size, central AC and recessed lights throughout. Very easy to show so come see it and you will fall in love with it.