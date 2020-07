7807 TORREYSON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

SITTING AMIDST A RETREAT-LIKE SETTING IN THE HOLLYWOOD HILLS IS THIS GATED AND PRIVATE HOME WITH JETLINER VIEWS FROM EVERY ROOM. THIS EXQUISITE PROPERTY FEATURES A SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN WITH BOUQUET CANYON STONE FLOORING, A CHEF'S KITCHEN WITH TOP OF THE LINE STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FORMAL LIVING ROOM WITH FRENCH OAK DOORS AND FIREPLACE, AND A LUXURIOUS MASTER SUITE WITH SPA-LIKE TUB. THIS PRIVATE ENCLAVE FEATURES A STUNNING IN-AND-OUT FLOW WITH LARGE DECKS TO VIEW THE CITY BELOW- PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING AND ENJOYING THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA LIFESTYLE.