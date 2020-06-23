All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7792 SKYHILL Drive.
Last updated August 15 2019 at 3:59 AM

7792 SKYHILL Drive

7792 Skyhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7792 Skyhill Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Just minutes from the Studios! Traditional 1960s 4-bedroom/3-bath family home with upstairs views at the top of the hill in Studio City area. This nicely upgraded home sits on a serene cul-de-sac and features fireplace, hardwood floors, beautifully redone bathrooms, spacious open living/dining plan with separate kitchen breakfast area. French doors lead to brick rear patio with gas BBQ and lush yard. Kitchen sports granite counters and stainless appliances. Downstairs includes office/guest room with adjacent bath. Upstairs includes Master with en suite bath and enormous walk-in closets, plus lovely hallway sitting area. Ample storage throughout. Attached double garage with additional storage. Available unfurnished, or furnished through separate arrangement with stager.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7792 SKYHILL Drive have any available units?
7792 SKYHILL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7792 SKYHILL Drive have?
Some of 7792 SKYHILL Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7792 SKYHILL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7792 SKYHILL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7792 SKYHILL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7792 SKYHILL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7792 SKYHILL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7792 SKYHILL Drive offers parking.
Does 7792 SKYHILL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7792 SKYHILL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7792 SKYHILL Drive have a pool?
No, 7792 SKYHILL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7792 SKYHILL Drive have accessible units?
No, 7792 SKYHILL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7792 SKYHILL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7792 SKYHILL Drive has units with dishwashers.
