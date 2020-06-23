7792 SKYHILL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Just minutes from the Studios! Traditional 1960s 4-bedroom/3-bath family home with upstairs views at the top of the hill in Studio City area. This nicely upgraded home sits on a serene cul-de-sac and features fireplace, hardwood floors, beautifully redone bathrooms, spacious open living/dining plan with separate kitchen breakfast area. French doors lead to brick rear patio with gas BBQ and lush yard. Kitchen sports granite counters and stainless appliances. Downstairs includes office/guest room with adjacent bath. Upstairs includes Master with en suite bath and enormous walk-in closets, plus lovely hallway sitting area. Ample storage throughout. Attached double garage with additional storage. Available unfurnished, or furnished through separate arrangement with stager.