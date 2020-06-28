7788 Varna Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher new construction parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking new construction

Welcome home to this brand new construction 3 bed 2 bath house located in a tranquil North Hollywood neighborhood. You will be the first to enjoy this modern house. Light and bright floor plan features living / dining room with laminate floors and new windows overlooking frontyard drenching rooms with light. Master bedroom offers a private bathroom with shower and two generously sized rooms share a bathroom with bathtub. New kitchen equipped with granite counter tops and ample cabinetry. Brand new top of the line appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and washer and dryer. House also features: recessed lights, central AC, new copper plumbing, a great sized side and front yard that offers room for storage and tons of space for entertaining guests. Parking available behind the house that fits 3 tandem cars. *2 additional homes in the back with a separate address and fully fenced off with vinyl fence for privacy* Great location near the soon to open NOHO West development. Stop by, fall in love and make it yours!