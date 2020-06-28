All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7788 Varna Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7788 Varna Avenue
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:28 AM

7788 Varna Avenue

7788 Varna Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7788 Varna Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Welcome home to this brand new construction 3 bed 2 bath house located in a tranquil North Hollywood neighborhood. You will be the first to enjoy this modern house. Light and bright floor plan features living / dining room with laminate floors and new windows overlooking frontyard drenching rooms with light. Master bedroom offers a private bathroom with shower and two generously sized rooms share a bathroom with bathtub. New kitchen equipped with granite counter tops and ample cabinetry. Brand new top of the line appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and washer and dryer. House also features: recessed lights, central AC, new copper plumbing, a great sized side and front yard that offers room for storage and tons of space for entertaining guests. Parking available behind the house that fits 3 tandem cars. *2 additional homes in the back with a separate address and fully fenced off with vinyl fence for privacy* Great location near the soon to open NOHO West development. Stop by, fall in love and make it yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7788 Varna Avenue have any available units?
7788 Varna Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7788 Varna Avenue have?
Some of 7788 Varna Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7788 Varna Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7788 Varna Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7788 Varna Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7788 Varna Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7788 Varna Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7788 Varna Avenue offers parking.
Does 7788 Varna Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7788 Varna Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7788 Varna Avenue have a pool?
No, 7788 Varna Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7788 Varna Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7788 Varna Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7788 Varna Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7788 Varna Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College