7759 Skyhill Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

If you are looking for a lovely abode in a convenient location then look no further!



This classic, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms single-family home (built in 1960) is in the vibrant Hollywood Hills West neighborhood in Los Angeles and has everything a tenant is looking for.



The stunning and bright interior has hardwood/tile flooring, recessed/suspended lighting, large picture/slider windows and glass doors feel fresh and relaxing. Its nice one-walled kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space, glossy granite countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. Its comfy bedrooms have built-in closets with mirrored sliding doors. The elegant bathrooms are furnished with dual-sink and single-sink vanity cabinets, and shower/tub combo and shower stall each enclosed in glass panels. An in-unit washer and dryer are included in the rent along with forced-air heating and central air conditioning, for climate control.



A cool deck outside with a spectacular view awaits the lucky tenants for relaxing get-together meals or just chat with family and friends.



The renter pays water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity.



Pets are welcome. ($500 pet deposit for small-sized pet/s; $1,000 pet deposit/pet for large sized ones).



It comes with an attached garage and a shared driveway with the neighbors (2-car parking).



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zgCR5cdh5wh



Nearby parks: South Weddington Park, El Paseo Cahuenga Park, and Courthouse Square.



Nearby Schools:

Valley View Elementary School - 1.33 miles, 10/10

Rio Vista Elementary School - 0.93 mile, 8/10

Walter Reed Middle School - 1.76 miles, 7/10

North Hollywood Senior High School - 2.57 miles, 8/10



Bus lines:

237/656 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

155 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

750 Metro Rapid Line - 0.4 mile



Rail lines:

Metro Red Line (802) - 0.4 mile



(RLNE5274281)