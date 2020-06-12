7759 Skyhill Dr

Amenities
If you are looking for a lovely abode in a convenient location then look no further!
This classic, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms single-family home (built in 1960) is in the vibrant Hollywood Hills West neighborhood in Los Angeles and has everything a tenant is looking for.
The stunning and bright interior has hardwood/tile flooring, recessed/suspended lighting, large picture/slider windows and glass doors feel fresh and relaxing. Its nice one-walled kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space, glossy granite countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. Its comfy bedrooms have built-in closets with mirrored sliding doors. The elegant bathrooms are furnished with dual-sink and single-sink vanity cabinets, and shower/tub combo and shower stall each enclosed in glass panels. An in-unit washer and dryer are included in the rent along with forced-air heating and central air conditioning, for climate control.
A cool deck outside with a spectacular view awaits the lucky tenants for relaxing get-together meals or just chat with family and friends.
The renter pays water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity.
Pets are welcome. ($500 pet deposit for small-sized pet/s; $1,000 pet deposit/pet for large sized ones).
It comes with an attached garage and a shared driveway with the neighbors (2-car parking).
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zgCR5cdh5wh
Nearby parks: South Weddington Park, El Paseo Cahuenga Park, and Courthouse Square.
Nearby Schools:
Valley View Elementary School - 1.33 miles, 10/10
Rio Vista Elementary School - 0.93 mile, 8/10
Walter Reed Middle School - 1.76 miles, 7/10
North Hollywood Senior High School - 2.57 miles, 8/10
Bus lines:
237/656 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
155 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
750 Metro Rapid Line - 0.4 mile
Rail lines:
Metro Red Line (802) - 0.4 mile
(RLNE5274281)