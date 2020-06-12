All apartments in Los Angeles
7759 Skyhill Dr

7759 Skyhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7759 Skyhill Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
If you are looking for a lovely abode in a convenient location then look no further!

This classic, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms single-family home (built in 1960) is in the vibrant Hollywood Hills West neighborhood in Los Angeles and has everything a tenant is looking for.

The stunning and bright interior has hardwood/tile flooring, recessed/suspended lighting, large picture/slider windows and glass doors feel fresh and relaxing. Its nice one-walled kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space, glossy granite countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. Its comfy bedrooms have built-in closets with mirrored sliding doors. The elegant bathrooms are furnished with dual-sink and single-sink vanity cabinets, and shower/tub combo and shower stall each enclosed in glass panels. An in-unit washer and dryer are included in the rent along with forced-air heating and central air conditioning, for climate control.

A cool deck outside with a spectacular view awaits the lucky tenants for relaxing get-together meals or just chat with family and friends.

The renter pays water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity.

Pets are welcome. ($500 pet deposit for small-sized pet/s; $1,000 pet deposit/pet for large sized ones).

It comes with an attached garage and a shared driveway with the neighbors (2-car parking).

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zgCR5cdh5wh

Nearby parks: South Weddington Park, El Paseo Cahuenga Park, and Courthouse Square.

Nearby Schools:
Valley View Elementary School - 1.33 miles, 10/10
Rio Vista Elementary School - 0.93 mile, 8/10
Walter Reed Middle School - 1.76 miles, 7/10
North Hollywood Senior High School - 2.57 miles, 8/10

Bus lines:
237/656 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
155 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
750 Metro Rapid Line - 0.4 mile

Rail lines:
Metro Red Line (802) - 0.4 mile

(RLNE5274281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

