7740 REDLANDS Street

In Silicon Beach's coveted Playa del Rey community sits this 1,262sqft, 3 bed/2 bath, top floor, corner Cross Creek Village unit. Discover a bright layout, refined crown molding & a beautiful combination of bamboo flooring, carpeting & travertine. The living & dining areas overlook the spacious balcony, bathing the space in natural light. Prepare meals in the updated chef's kitchen equipped with quartz countertops & stainless-steel appliances. Retreat to your well-appointed master suite including ample space for rest & relaxation along with a large closet & private en suite bath. Utilize the 2 addt'l bedrooms as a home office, personal gym, or for traditional use. When it's time for recreation, Cross Creek Village's resort-like amenities are within walking distance, and include a heated pool, club house, onsite laundry, playground, basketball/tennis courts, a gym, and a sauna. Located only minutes to trendy Westside shopping & dining, come discover this hidden gem! Unit avail 3/1/2019.