All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7740 REDLANDS Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7740 REDLANDS Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7740 REDLANDS Street

7740 Redlands Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7740 Redlands Street, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Playa Del Rey

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
In Silicon Beach's coveted Playa del Rey community sits this 1,262sqft, 3 bed/2 bath, top floor, corner Cross Creek Village unit. Discover a bright layout, refined crown molding & a beautiful combination of bamboo flooring, carpeting & travertine. The living & dining areas overlook the spacious balcony, bathing the space in natural light. Prepare meals in the updated chef's kitchen equipped with quartz countertops & stainless-steel appliances. Retreat to your well-appointed master suite including ample space for rest & relaxation along with a large closet & private en suite bath. Utilize the 2 addt'l bedrooms as a home office, personal gym, or for traditional use. When it's time for recreation, Cross Creek Village's resort-like amenities are within walking distance, and include a heated pool, club house, onsite laundry, playground, basketball/tennis courts, a gym, and a sauna. Located only minutes to trendy Westside shopping & dining, come discover this hidden gem! Unit avail 3/1/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7740 REDLANDS Street have any available units?
7740 REDLANDS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7740 REDLANDS Street have?
Some of 7740 REDLANDS Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7740 REDLANDS Street currently offering any rent specials?
7740 REDLANDS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7740 REDLANDS Street pet-friendly?
No, 7740 REDLANDS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7740 REDLANDS Street offer parking?
Yes, 7740 REDLANDS Street offers parking.
Does 7740 REDLANDS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7740 REDLANDS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7740 REDLANDS Street have a pool?
Yes, 7740 REDLANDS Street has a pool.
Does 7740 REDLANDS Street have accessible units?
No, 7740 REDLANDS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7740 REDLANDS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7740 REDLANDS Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College