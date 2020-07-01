7708 Lena Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2-car garage. Open floor plan. Hardwood floors and silver grey walls throughout. Beautiful kitchen features granite countertops, white cabinets with modern brushed nickel handles, stainless steel dishwasher and refrigerator and glass island hood. Sliding glass door to covered patio. Kitchen opens to dining area suitable for large table. Family room features a wood burning fireplace, sliding glass doors to patio and built in book shelves. Open to living room area which features a large window. Master Suite is suitable for a King-size bed and adjoins a Carrara marble bathroom with marble shower featuring clear shower door, large vanity with grey quartz top, newer faucets and lighting and gorgeous marble floor. Hall bedroom 2 could be a second master, will accommodate a queen bed, third bedroom will take a full bed or two twins. Bedrooms and dining room feature ceiling fans. Hall bathroom has updated vanity, newer lighting and faucets and tub surrounded with marble walls and shower. Utility room with two, double-door pantries and cabinets. Large landscaped back yard with fruit trees and lots of lawn area to play or to entertain. Sprinkler system. Newer dual pane windows throughout. Lovely neighborhood. Near Fallbrook Mall, Trader Joes, Pavilions, Target, Starbucks and restaurants. Call 805-402-7206 to schedule an interactive virtual tour.