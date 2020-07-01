All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7708 Lena Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

7708 Lena Avenue

7708 Lena Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

7708 Lena Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2-car garage. Open floor plan. Hardwood floors and silver grey walls throughout. Beautiful kitchen features granite countertops, white cabinets with modern brushed nickel handles, stainless steel dishwasher and refrigerator and glass island hood. Sliding glass door to covered patio. Kitchen opens to dining area suitable for large table. Family room features a wood burning fireplace, sliding glass doors to patio and built in book shelves. Open to living room area which features a large window. Master Suite is suitable for a King-size bed and adjoins a Carrara marble bathroom with marble shower featuring clear shower door, large vanity with grey quartz top, newer faucets and lighting and gorgeous marble floor. Hall bedroom 2 could be a second master, will accommodate a queen bed, third bedroom will take a full bed or two twins. Bedrooms and dining room feature ceiling fans. Hall bathroom has updated vanity, newer lighting and faucets and tub surrounded with marble walls and shower. Utility room with two, double-door pantries and cabinets. Large landscaped back yard with fruit trees and lots of lawn area to play or to entertain. Sprinkler system. Newer dual pane windows throughout. Lovely neighborhood. Near Fallbrook Mall, Trader Joes, Pavilions, Target, Starbucks and restaurants. Call 805-402-7206 to schedule an interactive virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7708 Lena Avenue have any available units?
7708 Lena Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7708 Lena Avenue have?
Some of 7708 Lena Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7708 Lena Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7708 Lena Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7708 Lena Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7708 Lena Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7708 Lena Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7708 Lena Avenue offers parking.
Does 7708 Lena Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7708 Lena Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7708 Lena Avenue have a pool?
No, 7708 Lena Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7708 Lena Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7708 Lena Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7708 Lena Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7708 Lena Avenue has units with dishwashers.

