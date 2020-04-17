7707 Teesdale Avenue

Amenities

One of the nicest rental units in the entire area! Beautiful inside and out! Recently upgraded and very well maintained. Closet organizers and LOTS of storage, 2010 fully remodeled kitchen with stainless steel Kitchenaide dishwasher and oven. LG cook top. Samsung side-by-side washer and dryer are included in lease (without warranty). Hardwood maple flooring. Pictures taken before owners moved out. Since then painted throughout with neutral colors. Open concept living/dining room with large slider to very roomy covered back porch. Extra large storage room off the back porch. Yard between front & back units is concrete with tree. Now there is a nice vinyl fence to section off two separate private yards in back (not in these photos). Front house has a private fenced back yard with fruit trees. The back unit has a separate fenced yard and entrance off the side street. This is a fabulous property! Landlord pays for the water & sewer. Tenant pays for gas, electric, trash, cable & internet. Street parking only.