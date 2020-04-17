All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
7707 Teesdale Avenue
7707 Teesdale Avenue

7707 Teesdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7707 Teesdale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
One of the nicest rental units in the entire area! Beautiful inside and out! Recently upgraded and very well maintained. Closet organizers and LOTS of storage, 2010 fully remodeled kitchen with stainless steel Kitchenaide dishwasher and oven. LG cook top. Samsung side-by-side washer and dryer are included in lease (without warranty). Hardwood maple flooring. Pictures taken before owners moved out. Since then painted throughout with neutral colors. Open concept living/dining room with large slider to very roomy covered back porch. Extra large storage room off the back porch. Yard between front & back units is concrete with tree. Now there is a nice vinyl fence to section off two separate private yards in back (not in these photos). Front house has a private fenced back yard with fruit trees. The back unit has a separate fenced yard and entrance off the side street. This is a fabulous property! Landlord pays for the water & sewer. Tenant pays for gas, electric, trash, cable & internet. Street parking only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7707 Teesdale Avenue have any available units?
7707 Teesdale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7707 Teesdale Avenue have?
Some of 7707 Teesdale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7707 Teesdale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7707 Teesdale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7707 Teesdale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7707 Teesdale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7707 Teesdale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7707 Teesdale Avenue offers parking.
Does 7707 Teesdale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7707 Teesdale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7707 Teesdale Avenue have a pool?
No, 7707 Teesdale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7707 Teesdale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7707 Teesdale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7707 Teesdale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7707 Teesdale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
