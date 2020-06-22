7705 Calle Maria

Amenities

Amazing 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom in a 4 bedroom house in Winnetka. This is NOT an apartment or a guest house. Its 2 rooms in a house with 4 rooms. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, yard, and ev charging station. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 30th 2020. $3,000/month rent. $3,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Michael at 818-577-6496 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.



Hello ,



The property we have is very close to CSUN and a ton of others get locations and activities. The house has 4 large rooms with around 4000sq of the common shared area



The property is an occupied entrepreneur who runs 2 companies who is not home often & travels and are very chill. He enjoys people and work most days of the month and is rarely home.



Seeking someone who is trustworthy. If this is you please let us know.



We prefer someone who is stable, and does not use drugs and has common sense. If this sounds like you we would like to meet you.



Feel free to contact me on my cell phone at (818)577-6496.



We have 2 rooms, one is furnished & the other is a Clean Modern design paint and wall selves. Property is in a Gated Community in Winnetka in a safe area. We have a ton of open space that can be shared as well.



The owner is home rarely. We do have 2 dogs which are very friendly. Must be okay with dogs. The property is also dog friendly as well.



The property has a

-Full-Size Refrigerator & Freezer ( We have 2 and you would get one)

-3-4 large empty cabinets in the kitchen

-2-3 cabinets in the hall adjacent to room for storage

-Washer and Dryer Kenmore Elite on site.

-Water Softener for improved skin and health.

-3 zone AC which is set to 78 degrees or lower during the summer

-Hookup for an EV Charger.

-Pet Friendly

-Storage area outside



Utilities -

Internet(200Mbps), Wifi, Security ( Gated, Camera System, Security System), Water are included.



Both have very large mirror closets. Everything is in perfect condition.



Location:

CSUN - 3 miles or 8 minutes on a bike

Northridge Mall - 3 miles

Target - 1 Mile

Costco - 1 Mile

Grocery Store - .5 Mile



Property Address:

7705 Calle Maria

Winnetka CA 91306



Each room - $1,300 Plus Utilities or Utilities included for $1,500 or both Rooms for $2,900

Each room with an en-suite bathroom (immediately adjoining a bedroom and forming part of the same set of rooms).



Please text or email or call if you are interested to set up an appointment.



Michael

(818)577-6496