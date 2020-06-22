All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:10 AM

7705 Calle Maria

7705 Calle Marie Road · No Longer Available
Location

7705 Calle Marie Road, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Amazing 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom in a 4 bedroom house in Winnetka. This is NOT an apartment or a guest house. Its 2 rooms in a house with 4 rooms. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, yard, and ev charging station. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 30th 2020. $3,000/month rent. $3,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Michael at 818-577-6496 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Hello ,

The property we have is very close to CSUN and a ton of others get locations and activities. The house has 4 large rooms with around 4000sq of the common shared area

The property is an occupied entrepreneur who runs 2 companies who is not home often & travels and are very chill. He enjoys people and work most days of the month and is rarely home.

Seeking someone who is trustworthy. If this is you please let us know.

We prefer someone who is stable, and does not use drugs and has common sense. If this sounds like you we would like to meet you.

Feel free to contact me on my cell phone at (818)577-6496.

We have 2 rooms, one is furnished & the other is a Clean Modern design paint and wall selves. Property is in a Gated Community in Winnetka in a safe area. We have a ton of open space that can be shared as well.

The owner is home rarely. We do have 2 dogs which are very friendly. Must be okay with dogs. The property is also dog friendly as well.

The property has a
-Full-Size Refrigerator & Freezer ( We have 2 and you would get one)
-3-4 large empty cabinets in the kitchen
-2-3 cabinets in the hall adjacent to room for storage
-Washer and Dryer Kenmore Elite on site.
-Water Softener for improved skin and health.
-3 zone AC which is set to 78 degrees or lower during the summer
-Hookup for an EV Charger.
-Pet Friendly
-Storage area outside

Utilities -
Internet(200Mbps), Wifi, Security ( Gated, Camera System, Security System), Water are included.

Both have very large mirror closets. Everything is in perfect condition.

Location:
CSUN - 3 miles or 8 minutes on a bike
Northridge Mall - 3 miles
Target - 1 Mile
Costco - 1 Mile
Grocery Store - .5 Mile

Property Address:
7705 Calle Maria
Winnetka CA 91306

Each room - $1,300 Plus Utilities or Utilities included for $1,500 or both Rooms for $2,900
Each room with an en-suite bathroom (immediately adjoining a bedroom and forming part of the same set of rooms).

Please text or email or call if you are interested to set up an appointment.

Michael
(818)577-6496

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7705 Calle Maria have any available units?
7705 Calle Maria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7705 Calle Maria have?
Some of 7705 Calle Maria's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7705 Calle Maria currently offering any rent specials?
7705 Calle Maria isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7705 Calle Maria pet-friendly?
Yes, 7705 Calle Maria is pet friendly.
Does 7705 Calle Maria offer parking?
No, 7705 Calle Maria does not offer parking.
Does 7705 Calle Maria have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7705 Calle Maria offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7705 Calle Maria have a pool?
No, 7705 Calle Maria does not have a pool.
Does 7705 Calle Maria have accessible units?
No, 7705 Calle Maria does not have accessible units.
Does 7705 Calle Maria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7705 Calle Maria has units with dishwashers.
