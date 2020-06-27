7652 QUIMBY Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming mid-century 4 bed/3 bath home with 2 gas fireplaces, living room, formal dining area, large kitchen for entertaining, hardwood floors, newly painted and new roof installed, this home includes a decent sized fenced-in back and side yard with orange, lemon, and grapefruit trees on a very quiet street. New roof recently installed and newly painted. Given recent fires in the greater LA area, owner would accept a shorter than one year lease upon review of qualifications. Owner would consider pets with additional pet deposit. Available 11/1/2019.