All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7652 QUIMBY Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7652 QUIMBY Avenue
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

7652 QUIMBY Avenue

7652 Quimby Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7652 Quimby Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming mid-century 4 bed/3 bath home with 2 gas fireplaces, living room, formal dining area, large kitchen for entertaining, hardwood floors, newly painted and new roof installed, this home includes a decent sized fenced-in back and side yard with orange, lemon, and grapefruit trees on a very quiet street. New roof recently installed and newly painted. Given recent fires in the greater LA area, owner would accept a shorter than one year lease upon review of qualifications. Owner would consider pets with additional pet deposit. Available 11/1/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7652 QUIMBY Avenue have any available units?
7652 QUIMBY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7652 QUIMBY Avenue have?
Some of 7652 QUIMBY Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7652 QUIMBY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7652 QUIMBY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7652 QUIMBY Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7652 QUIMBY Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7652 QUIMBY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7652 QUIMBY Avenue offers parking.
Does 7652 QUIMBY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7652 QUIMBY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7652 QUIMBY Avenue have a pool?
No, 7652 QUIMBY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7652 QUIMBY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7652 QUIMBY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7652 QUIMBY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7652 QUIMBY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College