7648 Royer Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel pool fire pit clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking pool garage hot tub

This entertainer’s paradise checks off all the boxes that enhance your ideal living experience. The interior offers an open floor plan, which connects living room, dining & kitchen, in an effortless flow. Conversation area can be turned into a walk-in pantry or breakfast booth. Further optimizing this desirable layout are: 3 Bedrooms + 2 Bathrooms, approximately 1,300 sq ft of living space on a nearly 7,500 sq ft lot. Kitchen showcases stainless steel appliances & sink, designer backsplash, shaker cabinets with lazy susans, self-closing drawers, modern hardware, Quartz countertops and breakfast bar / counter seating. Transition from the kitchen, through the French glass doors leading out to a large covered patio, creating a seamless indoor / outdoor experience for alfresco dining. From here, you’re granted a blissful view of the lush grass yard with lemon tree, a sparkling pool & spa, as well as an elevated lounge platform with fire pit, where you’ll enjoy many vibrant sunsets. Other features include: brand-new landscaping throughout, including baby palm tree & vibrant florals, recessed lighting, custom finishes, long driveway with ample space for RV or boat, private 2-car garage, and much more. Charming neighborhood and ideal location, being within minutes of some of the best shopping centers, markets, restaurants, parks and The Village at Westfield Topanga.