7648 Royer Avenue

Amenities
This entertainer’s paradise checks off all the boxes that enhance your ideal living experience. The interior offers an open floor plan, which connects living room, dining & kitchen, in an effortless flow. Conversation area can be turned into a walk-in pantry or breakfast booth. Further optimizing this desirable layout are: 3 Bedrooms + 2 Bathrooms, approximately 1,300 sq ft of living space on a nearly 7,500 sq ft lot. Kitchen showcases stainless steel appliances & sink, designer backsplash, shaker cabinets with lazy susans, self-closing drawers, modern hardware, Quartz countertops and breakfast bar / counter seating. Transition from the kitchen, through the French glass doors leading out to a large covered patio, creating a seamless indoor / outdoor experience for alfresco dining. From here, you’re granted a blissful view of the lush grass yard with lemon tree, a sparkling pool & spa, as well as an elevated lounge platform with fire pit, where you’ll enjoy many vibrant sunsets. Other features include: brand-new landscaping throughout, including baby palm tree & vibrant florals, recessed lighting, custom finishes, long driveway with ample space for RV or boat, private 2-car garage, and much more. Charming neighborhood and ideal location, being within minutes of some of the best shopping centers, markets, restaurants, parks and The Village at Westfield Topanga.