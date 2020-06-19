All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

7648 Royer Avenue

7648 Royer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7648 Royer Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
fire pit
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This entertainer’s paradise checks off all the boxes that enhance your ideal living experience. The interior offers an open floor plan, which connects living room, dining & kitchen, in an effortless flow. Conversation area can be turned into a walk-in pantry or breakfast booth. Further optimizing this desirable layout are: 3 Bedrooms + 2 Bathrooms, approximately 1,300 sq ft of living space on a nearly 7,500 sq ft lot. Kitchen showcases stainless steel appliances & sink, designer backsplash, shaker cabinets with lazy susans, self-closing drawers, modern hardware, Quartz countertops and breakfast bar / counter seating. Transition from the kitchen, through the French glass doors leading out to a large covered patio, creating a seamless indoor / outdoor experience for alfresco dining. From here, you’re granted a blissful view of the lush grass yard with lemon tree, a sparkling pool & spa, as well as an elevated lounge platform with fire pit, where you’ll enjoy many vibrant sunsets. Other features include: brand-new landscaping throughout, including baby palm tree & vibrant florals, recessed lighting, custom finishes, long driveway with ample space for RV or boat, private 2-car garage, and much more. Charming neighborhood and ideal location, being within minutes of some of the best shopping centers, markets, restaurants, parks and The Village at Westfield Topanga.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7648 Royer Avenue have any available units?
7648 Royer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7648 Royer Avenue have?
Some of 7648 Royer Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7648 Royer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7648 Royer Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7648 Royer Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7648 Royer Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7648 Royer Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7648 Royer Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7648 Royer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7648 Royer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7648 Royer Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7648 Royer Avenue has a pool.
Does 7648 Royer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7648 Royer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7648 Royer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7648 Royer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
