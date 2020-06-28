All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

7644 Owensmouth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91304
Canoga Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7644 OWENSMOUTH AVE 91304 - Property Id: 148629

This newly built ADU guesthouse is 1,200 sq ft. Unlike an apartment enjoy some outdoor living with space! Enjoy the convenience of urban living you will have easy access to shopping and Entertainment. It is located within a 5 minute drive to Supermarkets and a 5 min drive to shopping malls. We have invested in amenities such as: In unit washer/dryer, Partial vaulted ceilings, Private entrance, new quartz counters and a modern kitchen with all new appliances.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148629p
Property Id 148629

(RLNE5102850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7644 OWENSMOUTH AVE have any available units?
7644 OWENSMOUTH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7644 OWENSMOUTH AVE have?
Some of 7644 OWENSMOUTH AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7644 OWENSMOUTH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7644 OWENSMOUTH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7644 OWENSMOUTH AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7644 OWENSMOUTH AVE is pet friendly.
Does 7644 OWENSMOUTH AVE offer parking?
No, 7644 OWENSMOUTH AVE does not offer parking.
Does 7644 OWENSMOUTH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7644 OWENSMOUTH AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7644 OWENSMOUTH AVE have a pool?
No, 7644 OWENSMOUTH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 7644 OWENSMOUTH AVE have accessible units?
No, 7644 OWENSMOUTH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7644 OWENSMOUTH AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7644 OWENSMOUTH AVE has units with dishwashers.
