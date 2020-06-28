Amenities
7644 OWENSMOUTH AVE 91304 - Property Id: 148629
This newly built ADU guesthouse is 1,200 sq ft. Unlike an apartment enjoy some outdoor living with space! Enjoy the convenience of urban living you will have easy access to shopping and Entertainment. It is located within a 5 minute drive to Supermarkets and a 5 min drive to shopping malls. We have invested in amenities such as: In unit washer/dryer, Partial vaulted ceilings, Private entrance, new quartz counters and a modern kitchen with all new appliances.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148629p
Property Id 148629
(RLNE5102850)