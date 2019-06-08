All apartments in Los Angeles
7633 Melvin Avenue

7633 N Melvin Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7633 N Melvin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated 4 bedroom + 2 bath Mid-Century home located in a great residential pocket in Reseda. Home boasts a huge master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath. There are 3 additional good sized bedrooms. Spacious living room and remodeled kitchen with new kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Owner will provide dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Plenty of off street parking with good sized front and rear yards. Gardener included. Owner is open to long term and short term leases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7633 Melvin Avenue have any available units?
7633 Melvin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7633 Melvin Avenue have?
Some of 7633 Melvin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7633 Melvin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7633 Melvin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7633 Melvin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7633 Melvin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7633 Melvin Avenue offer parking?
No, 7633 Melvin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7633 Melvin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7633 Melvin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7633 Melvin Avenue have a pool?
No, 7633 Melvin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7633 Melvin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7633 Melvin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7633 Melvin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7633 Melvin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
