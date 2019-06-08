7633 Melvin Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautifully updated 4 bedroom + 2 bath Mid-Century home located in a great residential pocket in Reseda. Home boasts a huge master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath. There are 3 additional good sized bedrooms. Spacious living room and remodeled kitchen with new kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Owner will provide dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Plenty of off street parking with good sized front and rear yards. Gardener included. Owner is open to long term and short term leases.