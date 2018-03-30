7606 N Courage Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Call Branden 818-642-2746, for showings and more information. Single family Smart Home built in 2016 offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a fully landscaped private backyard. Move right in to this freshly painted home with plenty of natural light throughout. The light and bright kitchen features Caesar stone counter tops and tile back splash, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove top range, microwave, and dishwasher) with a large breakfast bar adjacent to the dining area. Upstairs is light and bright with a skylight. All bedrooms are upstairs including master bedroom and bathroom with his & hers vanity sinks , 2 way mirrored wardrobe door, Caesar stone counters and mosaic backsplash. 3 additional spacious bedrooms with mirrored closet doors and custom shutters. Separate laundry room. Private backyard with patio for outdoor entertaining and 2 car garage. The Heritage Collection features Smart Home technology with tankless water heater, LED recessed lighting, front door camera, smart phone control enabled switches and solar panels.