Los Angeles, CA
7606 N Courage Way
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

7606 N Courage Way

7606 N Courage Way · No Longer Available
Location

7606 N Courage Way, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Call Branden 818-642-2746, for showings and more information. Single family Smart Home built in 2016 offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a fully landscaped private backyard. Move right in to this freshly painted home with plenty of natural light throughout. The light and bright kitchen features Caesar stone counter tops and tile back splash, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove top range, microwave, and dishwasher) with a large breakfast bar adjacent to the dining area. Upstairs is light and bright with a skylight. All bedrooms are upstairs including master bedroom and bathroom with his & hers vanity sinks , 2 way mirrored wardrobe door, Caesar stone counters and mosaic backsplash. 3 additional spacious bedrooms with mirrored closet doors and custom shutters. Separate laundry room. Private backyard with patio for outdoor entertaining and 2 car garage. The Heritage Collection features Smart Home technology with tankless water heater, LED recessed lighting, front door camera, smart phone control enabled switches and solar panels.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7606 N Courage Way have any available units?
7606 N Courage Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7606 N Courage Way have?
Some of 7606 N Courage Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7606 N Courage Way currently offering any rent specials?
7606 N Courage Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7606 N Courage Way pet-friendly?
No, 7606 N Courage Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7606 N Courage Way offer parking?
Yes, 7606 N Courage Way offers parking.
Does 7606 N Courage Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7606 N Courage Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7606 N Courage Way have a pool?
No, 7606 N Courage Way does not have a pool.
Does 7606 N Courage Way have accessible units?
No, 7606 N Courage Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7606 N Courage Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7606 N Courage Way has units with dishwashers.

