All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7576 MCCONNELL Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7576 MCCONNELL Avenue
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:05 AM

7576 MCCONNELL Avenue

7576 McConnell Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7576 McConnell Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated single family home on a quiet tree-lined street in Westchester. This house features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and hardwood floors. Enjoy the sun and lovely community environment from the beautiful front yard with lush grass and a large tree. The light and bright living space is very open and encompasses a living room with a fireplace as well as the dining area connected to the kitchen. The kitchen is a good size and features a breakfastarea, island, huge garden window, and laundry. There is a large bonus room off the kitchen with access to the private backyard with lovely foliage and planter/flower boxes. Assigned school Cowan Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7576 MCCONNELL Avenue have any available units?
7576 MCCONNELL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7576 MCCONNELL Avenue have?
Some of 7576 MCCONNELL Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7576 MCCONNELL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7576 MCCONNELL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7576 MCCONNELL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7576 MCCONNELL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7576 MCCONNELL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7576 MCCONNELL Avenue offers parking.
Does 7576 MCCONNELL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7576 MCCONNELL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7576 MCCONNELL Avenue have a pool?
No, 7576 MCCONNELL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7576 MCCONNELL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7576 MCCONNELL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7576 MCCONNELL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7576 MCCONNELL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College