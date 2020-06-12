7576 MCCONNELL Avenue

Amenities

Updated single family home on a quiet tree-lined street in Westchester. This house features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and hardwood floors. Enjoy the sun and lovely community environment from the beautiful front yard with lush grass and a large tree. The light and bright living space is very open and encompasses a living room with a fireplace as well as the dining area connected to the kitchen. The kitchen is a good size and features a breakfastarea, island, huge garden window, and laundry. There is a large bonus room off the kitchen with access to the private backyard with lovely foliage and planter/flower boxes. Assigned school Cowan Elementary.