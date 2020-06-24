Amenities

Welcome home to 7544 Vassar Avenue, a charming, rehabbed single story property in Canoga Park. You'll LOVE the thoughtful and contemporary features, including fresh paint, smooth ceilings, new wood-style tile flooring, updated kitchen with brand new stove, remodeled bathroom, generous closet space in both bedrooms, panel doors, new light fixtures, new hardware, new window coverings and more! Home sits back far from the street, thanks to an enormous grassy front yard, and detached two car garage allows for ample parking and storage. Gated access to the backyard provides additional privacy and security. Close to shopping, dining and public transportation, and just minutes from the 101 fwy to the south and 118 fwy to the north. The previous tenant enjoyed living here for 15 YEARS, and you will, too! Don't let this adorable West Valley gem get away! Call us today for a tour and to compete and application at 661-810-8259.