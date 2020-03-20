All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 753 North LAS PALMAS Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
753 North LAS PALMAS Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

753 North LAS PALMAS Avenue

753 Las Palmas Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

753 Las Palmas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, 3/28 at 1pm on Instagram Live. Call for more details! Stunning newly remodeled home with a detached guest house in the heart of Hollywood, adjacent to Hancock Park. Main house features 2BD+2BA, cozy living room with fireplace, open kitchen with huge island, dining area and family room opens to spacious backyard with a large pool, spa & BBQ area and lounge. Custom Master Bath with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. Hardwood floors, recessed lighting and plantation shutters throughout. Laundry Area with tons of storage. Large guest house offers a living/entertainment area + a full bedroom with bathroom. Great size lot with over 7,200 square feet, extra storage & long private driveway with plenty of parking. ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE AT $2,250,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 753 North LAS PALMAS Avenue have any available units?
753 North LAS PALMAS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 753 North LAS PALMAS Avenue have?
Some of 753 North LAS PALMAS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 753 North LAS PALMAS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
753 North LAS PALMAS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 753 North LAS PALMAS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 753 North LAS PALMAS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 753 North LAS PALMAS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 753 North LAS PALMAS Avenue offers parking.
Does 753 North LAS PALMAS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 753 North LAS PALMAS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 753 North LAS PALMAS Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 753 North LAS PALMAS Avenue has a pool.
Does 753 North LAS PALMAS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 753 North LAS PALMAS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 753 North LAS PALMAS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 753 North LAS PALMAS Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College