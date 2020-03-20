753 North LAS PALMAS Avenue

Amenities

VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, 3/28 at 1pm on Instagram Live. Call for more details! Stunning newly remodeled home with a detached guest house in the heart of Hollywood, adjacent to Hancock Park. Main house features 2BD+2BA, cozy living room with fireplace, open kitchen with huge island, dining area and family room opens to spacious backyard with a large pool, spa & BBQ area and lounge. Custom Master Bath with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. Hardwood floors, recessed lighting and plantation shutters throughout. Laundry Area with tons of storage. Large guest house offers a living/entertainment area + a full bedroom with bathroom. Great size lot with over 7,200 square feet, extra storage & long private driveway with plenty of parking. ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE AT $2,250,000.