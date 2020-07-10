7524 Vista Del Mar

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Stunning new PDR VIEW HOME at BEACH, BIG deck, Fireplace, Detached Office - BRAND NEW in Playa Del Rey. RARE. You'll be the FIRST to live in it. ONE-OF-A-KIND expansive VIEW of the Beach & Ocean from Rancho Palos Verde, Catalina Island to Malibu & Zuma. Vaulted open beam ceilings, Gas Fireplace, Glass French Doors open onto a scenic HUGE 400 Sq Ft 2nd story Ocean View Deck. Very large MODERN KITCHEN w/Stainless Steel appliances, gas range built into an island. Caesar Stone counter tops. Bright and Sunny with LOTS of WINDOWS throughout. HVAC. Tile and stone bathrooms with frame less shower doors. Easy maintenance distressed gray wood flooring. Additional Washer and dryer hook up inside the main house.

Detached 400 Sq Ft OCEAN VIEW OFFICE bonus room with wet bar, refrigerator, washer & dryer, bathroom & separate HVAC. Outdoor Hot and Cold Beach Shower in a lovely landscaped drought tolerant backyard.

2 car remote controlled garage with extra storage. Fully fenced property. Located very near MARINA DEL REY, EL SEGUNDO, LAX, OTIS, LMU, & CULVER CITY



No Pets Allowed



