All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7524 Vista Del Mar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7524 Vista Del Mar
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7524 Vista Del Mar

7524 Vista Del Mar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7524 Vista Del Mar, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Stunning new PDR VIEW HOME at BEACH, BIG deck, Fireplace, Detached Office - BRAND NEW in Playa Del Rey. RARE. You'll be the FIRST to live in it. ONE-OF-A-KIND expansive VIEW of the Beach & Ocean from Rancho Palos Verde, Catalina Island to Malibu & Zuma. Vaulted open beam ceilings, Gas Fireplace, Glass French Doors open onto a scenic HUGE 400 Sq Ft 2nd story Ocean View Deck. Very large MODERN KITCHEN w/Stainless Steel appliances, gas range built into an island. Caesar Stone counter tops. Bright and Sunny with LOTS of WINDOWS throughout. HVAC. Tile and stone bathrooms with frame less shower doors. Easy maintenance distressed gray wood flooring. Additional Washer and dryer hook up inside the main house.
Detached 400 Sq Ft OCEAN VIEW OFFICE bonus room with wet bar, refrigerator, washer & dryer, bathroom & separate HVAC. Outdoor Hot and Cold Beach Shower in a lovely landscaped drought tolerant backyard.
2 car remote controlled garage with extra storage. Fully fenced property. Located very near MARINA DEL REY, EL SEGUNDO, LAX, OTIS, LMU, & CULVER CITY

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4751644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7524 Vista Del Mar have any available units?
7524 Vista Del Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7524 Vista Del Mar have?
Some of 7524 Vista Del Mar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7524 Vista Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
7524 Vista Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7524 Vista Del Mar pet-friendly?
No, 7524 Vista Del Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7524 Vista Del Mar offer parking?
Yes, 7524 Vista Del Mar offers parking.
Does 7524 Vista Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7524 Vista Del Mar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7524 Vista Del Mar have a pool?
No, 7524 Vista Del Mar does not have a pool.
Does 7524 Vista Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 7524 Vista Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 7524 Vista Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
No, 7524 Vista Del Mar does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College