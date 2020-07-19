All apartments in Los Angeles
7510 Quimby Avenue
7510 Quimby Avenue

7510 N Quimby Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7510 N Quimby Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful Property located in a nice and quiet street with beautiful curb appeal!! Bedrooms have hardwood floors. You will find 3 bedrooms including large master bedroom with walk-in closet and private desk/office. Living area is large with dining area and fire place. Very light and open, newer kitchen cabinets with newer appliances of oven, cook top, microwave, dishwasher. Also, newer central air conditioning and heating unit. Inside laundry area. Covered Patio looks out at large, lush, backyard with mature trees front and back. LOCATION BENEFITS: El Camino, Hale, Pomelo schools. Near markets, parks, banks, and shopping mall. GREAT WALKING LOCATION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7510 Quimby Avenue have any available units?
7510 Quimby Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7510 Quimby Avenue have?
Some of 7510 Quimby Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7510 Quimby Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7510 Quimby Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7510 Quimby Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7510 Quimby Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7510 Quimby Avenue offer parking?
No, 7510 Quimby Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7510 Quimby Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7510 Quimby Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7510 Quimby Avenue have a pool?
No, 7510 Quimby Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7510 Quimby Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7510 Quimby Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7510 Quimby Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7510 Quimby Avenue has units with dishwashers.
