7510 Quimby Avenue

Beautiful Property located in a nice and quiet street with beautiful curb appeal!! Bedrooms have hardwood floors. You will find 3 bedrooms including large master bedroom with walk-in closet and private desk/office. Living area is large with dining area and fire place. Very light and open, newer kitchen cabinets with newer appliances of oven, cook top, microwave, dishwasher. Also, newer central air conditioning and heating unit. Inside laundry area. Covered Patio looks out at large, lush, backyard with mature trees front and back. LOCATION BENEFITS: El Camino, Hale, Pomelo schools. Near markets, parks, banks, and shopping mall. GREAT WALKING LOCATION.