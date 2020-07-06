7507 W 82nd Street

Amenities

garage recently renovated walk in closets media room bbq/grill

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage media room

Live in this newly remodeled home in "Silicon Beach".



Nestled above with easy access to Playa Vista with a kiddies park just two blocks away, a home in beautiful community. Extensive renovations and spectacular new finishes throughout this beautiful flowing open floor plan. A beautiful combination of transitional styling. The massive master suite with walk in closet and large master bath, high ceilings. The private and beautifully landscaped yard with a built-in BBQ is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Oversize three car garage.



Live the dream in this premier Silicon Beach location close to Play Vista, Marina del Rey & beaches. Minutes to the beach, Playa Vista restaurants and theaters and next to Marina del Rey and Venice.