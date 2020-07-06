All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7507 W 82nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7507 W 82nd Street
Last updated December 12 2019 at 6:02 PM

7507 W 82nd Street

7507 West 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7507 West 82nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Live in this newly remodeled home in "Silicon Beach".

Nestled above with easy access to Playa Vista with a kiddies park just two blocks away, a home in beautiful community. Extensive renovations and spectacular new finishes throughout this beautiful flowing open floor plan. A beautiful combination of transitional styling. The massive master suite with walk in closet and large master bath, high ceilings. The private and beautifully landscaped yard with a built-in BBQ is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Oversize three car garage.

Live the dream in this premier Silicon Beach location close to Play Vista, Marina del Rey & beaches. Minutes to the beach, Playa Vista restaurants and theaters and next to Marina del Rey and Venice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7507 W 82nd Street have any available units?
7507 W 82nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7507 W 82nd Street have?
Some of 7507 W 82nd Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7507 W 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
7507 W 82nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7507 W 82nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 7507 W 82nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7507 W 82nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 7507 W 82nd Street offers parking.
Does 7507 W 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7507 W 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7507 W 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 7507 W 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 7507 W 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 7507 W 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7507 W 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7507 W 82nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College