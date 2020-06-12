7507 Jolene Court

Amenities

Completely remodeled 4 BDRM 2.5 BA cul-de-sac home in North Hollywood is available now for immediate occupancy. Features include, Double door entry, new paint and carpet, new kitchen cabinets, counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, gas/wood burning brick fireplace, gated courtyard, spacious bedrooms with mirrored wardrobes, large MSTR BDRM with his and her closet space, custom tile shower stalls, both bathrooms. Nice, low-maintenance backyard with covered patio and storage shed. Attached garage with lots of storage space. Only $3,100.00 security deposit OAC. Landlord Required Residential Liability (LRRL) at a monthly rate of $12.50 is required to be paid with monthly rent.Rental Terms: Rent: $2,900, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,100, Available Now

