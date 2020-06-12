All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7507 Jolene Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7507 Jolene Court
Last updated September 25 2019 at 8:15 PM

7507 Jolene Court

7507 Jolene Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7507 Jolene Court, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Completely remodeled 4 BDRM 2.5 BA cul-de-sac home in North Hollywood is available now for immediate occupancy. Features include, Double door entry, new paint and carpet, new kitchen cabinets, counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, gas/wood burning brick fireplace, gated courtyard, spacious bedrooms with mirrored wardrobes, large MSTR BDRM with his and her closet space, custom tile shower stalls, both bathrooms. Nice, low-maintenance backyard with covered patio and storage shed. Attached garage with lots of storage space. Only $3,100.00 security deposit OAC. Landlord Required Residential Liability (LRRL) at a monthly rate of $12.50 is required to be paid with monthly rent.Rental Terms: Rent: $2,900, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,100, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7507 Jolene Court have any available units?
7507 Jolene Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7507 Jolene Court have?
Some of 7507 Jolene Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7507 Jolene Court currently offering any rent specials?
7507 Jolene Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7507 Jolene Court pet-friendly?
No, 7507 Jolene Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7507 Jolene Court offer parking?
Yes, 7507 Jolene Court offers parking.
Does 7507 Jolene Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7507 Jolene Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7507 Jolene Court have a pool?
No, 7507 Jolene Court does not have a pool.
Does 7507 Jolene Court have accessible units?
No, 7507 Jolene Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7507 Jolene Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7507 Jolene Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College