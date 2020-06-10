All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 7 2020 at 8:15 AM

750 VERNON Avenue

750 Vernon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

750 Vernon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Enjoy beach living at this sunny Venice Beach Bungalow. This 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom updated front unit of a duplex is completely private with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Lots of natural light, open floor plan with a generous size kitchen with plenty of counter space and storage. There is a separate laundry room with a side entrance to outdoor patio and room for your bikes and surf boards. A dream location and close proximity to all the shops on Lincoln Blvd. and Rose Ave. - short walk to Abbot Kinney and the Ocean makes this beach house a perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 VERNON Avenue have any available units?
750 VERNON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 VERNON Avenue have?
Some of 750 VERNON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 VERNON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
750 VERNON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 VERNON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 750 VERNON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 750 VERNON Avenue offer parking?
No, 750 VERNON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 750 VERNON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 750 VERNON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 VERNON Avenue have a pool?
No, 750 VERNON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 750 VERNON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 750 VERNON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 750 VERNON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 VERNON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
