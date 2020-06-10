750 VERNON Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Enjoy beach living at this sunny Venice Beach Bungalow. This 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom updated front unit of a duplex is completely private with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Lots of natural light, open floor plan with a generous size kitchen with plenty of counter space and storage. There is a separate laundry room with a side entrance to outdoor patio and room for your bikes and surf boards. A dream location and close proximity to all the shops on Lincoln Blvd. and Rose Ave. - short walk to Abbot Kinney and the Ocean makes this beach house a perfect place to call home.