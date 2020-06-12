All apartments in Los Angeles
7471 Westcliff Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7471 Westcliff Drive

7471 Westcliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7471 Westcliff Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
hot tub
This 5-bed/5 bath, 4,100 square foot home in the exclusive MONTE VISTA community has it all! Stunning panorama view greets you as you enter through the tall double doors. Stepping into this gem, you are transported into an open floor plan with a formal dining room, living room and dramatic stairway. The kitchen beckons your culinary instincts and attracts family and friends to hang out around the island or the nearby family room to enjoy the view or watch the game. This home sports three fireplaces, built-in entertainment centers, wet bar, and floors of wood, tile and carpeting all in just the right places. The office provides built-in desks and shelving with an ensuite bathroom. Finally, the enormous master bedroom provides a great opportunity to enjoy separate reading area with couches while you take in the view of the SFV. Also, a large walk-in closet and a very large masterbath with spa tub, of course. You will love living here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7471 Westcliff Drive have any available units?
7471 Westcliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7471 Westcliff Drive have?
Some of 7471 Westcliff Drive's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7471 Westcliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7471 Westcliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7471 Westcliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7471 Westcliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7471 Westcliff Drive offer parking?
No, 7471 Westcliff Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7471 Westcliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7471 Westcliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7471 Westcliff Drive have a pool?
No, 7471 Westcliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7471 Westcliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 7471 Westcliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7471 Westcliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7471 Westcliff Drive has units with dishwashers.
