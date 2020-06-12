7471 Westcliff Drive

Amenities

This 5-bed/5 bath, 4,100 square foot home in the exclusive MONTE VISTA community has it all! Stunning panorama view greets you as you enter through the tall double doors. Stepping into this gem, you are transported into an open floor plan with a formal dining room, living room and dramatic stairway. The kitchen beckons your culinary instincts and attracts family and friends to hang out around the island or the nearby family room to enjoy the view or watch the game. This home sports three fireplaces, built-in entertainment centers, wet bar, and floors of wood, tile and carpeting all in just the right places. The office provides built-in desks and shelving with an ensuite bathroom. Finally, the enormous master bedroom provides a great opportunity to enjoy separate reading area with couches while you take in the view of the SFV. Also, a large walk-in closet and a very large masterbath with spa tub, of course. You will love living here!