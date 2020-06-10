All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:33 AM

746 S Normandie Ave

746 South Normandie Avenue · (323) 465-7368
Location

746 South Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit PRIME KTOWN BACHELOR-NO Kitchen. Exposed Brick! AVAILABLE, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Unit PRIME KTOWN BACHELOR-NO Kitchen. Exposed Brick! AVAILABLE, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Located in a quiet neighborhood in the heart of Koreatown, 746 Normandie stands out from all else with its 1920's Brooklyn New York architectural beauty and classic style. 2 Blocks from Metro Purple/Red Line. Close to 101, 10, 110 Freeways, the location is central, providing easy access to all. The building is 10 minutes from downtown, walking distance to Wilshire Blvd, close to many restaurants and nightlife. Tenants also enjoy the creative energy of the building community. A very inspirational and comfortable home for many! Pets are welcome!

About the Unit:
- 1920'S Charm
- Hardwood Flooring
- Bright Natural Light Throughout
- Centrally Located
- Laundry On Site
- Street Parking Only
- On Site Manager

About the Building/Location:
This timeless 1920's building is steps from Wilshire Blvd. The apartment features, hardwood flooring, and a ceiling fan. Convenient public transportation pick/drop off points and street parking along with grocery stores and restaurants within walking distance.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please Call or Text our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368

(RLNE4245469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 746 S Normandie Ave have any available units?
746 S Normandie Ave has 2 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 746 S Normandie Ave have?
Some of 746 S Normandie Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 746 S Normandie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
746 S Normandie Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 S Normandie Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 746 S Normandie Ave is pet friendly.
Does 746 S Normandie Ave offer parking?
Yes, 746 S Normandie Ave does offer parking.
Does 746 S Normandie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 746 S Normandie Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 S Normandie Ave have a pool?
No, 746 S Normandie Ave does not have a pool.
Does 746 S Normandie Ave have accessible units?
No, 746 S Normandie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 746 S Normandie Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 746 S Normandie Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
