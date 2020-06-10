746 S Normandie Ave

Amenities

Located in a quiet neighborhood in the heart of Koreatown, 746 Normandie stands out from all else with its 1920's Brooklyn New York architectural beauty and classic style. 2 Blocks from Metro Purple/Red Line. Close to 101, 10, 110 Freeways, the location is central, providing easy access to all. The building is 10 minutes from downtown, walking distance to Wilshire Blvd, close to many restaurants and nightlife. Tenants also enjoy the creative energy of the building community. A very inspirational and comfortable home for many! Pets are welcome!



About the Unit:

- 1920'S Charm

- Hardwood Flooring

- Bright Natural Light Throughout

- Centrally Located

- Laundry On Site

- Street Parking Only

- On Site Manager



About the Building/Location:

This timeless 1920's building is steps from Wilshire Blvd. The apartment features, hardwood flooring, and a ceiling fan. Convenient public transportation pick/drop off points and street parking along with grocery stores and restaurants within walking distance.



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please Call or Text our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368



(RLNE4245469)