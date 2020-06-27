7458 Fallbrook Avenue

Amenities

This Move In READY West Hills residence is ready to call HOME! Tenants will enjoy this newly remodeled residence that offers central air & heat, landscaped yards w/ mature trees and a large covered patio, street parking, and more. Entry open to beautiful distressed laminated wood flooring, base molding, new paint, recessed lights and open views to this stylish kitchen. The kitchen features a breakfast bar style center island, stone counter tops, shaker cabinetry with ample overhead storage, double sink and a gas range. The bedrooms are generously sized with sliding closet doors, ceiling fans, ample natural light, and a shared hallway bathroom.