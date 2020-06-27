All apartments in Los Angeles
7458 Fallbrook Avenue
Last updated June 11 2019 at 6:15 AM

7458 Fallbrook Avenue

7458 Fallbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7458 Fallbrook Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
This Move In READY West Hills residence is ready to call HOME! Tenants will enjoy this newly remodeled residence that offers central air & heat, landscaped yards w/ mature trees and a large covered patio, street parking, and more. Entry open to beautiful distressed laminated wood flooring, base molding, new paint, recessed lights and open views to this stylish kitchen. The kitchen features a breakfast bar style center island, stone counter tops, shaker cabinetry with ample overhead storage, double sink and a gas range. The bedrooms are generously sized with sliding closet doors, ceiling fans, ample natural light, and a shared hallway bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7458 Fallbrook Avenue have any available units?
7458 Fallbrook Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7458 Fallbrook Avenue have?
Some of 7458 Fallbrook Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7458 Fallbrook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7458 Fallbrook Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7458 Fallbrook Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7458 Fallbrook Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7458 Fallbrook Avenue offer parking?
No, 7458 Fallbrook Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7458 Fallbrook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7458 Fallbrook Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7458 Fallbrook Avenue have a pool?
No, 7458 Fallbrook Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7458 Fallbrook Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7458 Fallbrook Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7458 Fallbrook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7458 Fallbrook Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
