All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7445 Densmore Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7445 Densmore Avenue
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:46 AM

7445 Densmore Avenue

7445 Densmore Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Lake Balboa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7445 Densmore Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
new construction
This brand new 2 story house in Lake Balboa with 1,500 square feet is in a safe and secure neighborhood. First floor features big living room with a open kitchen, first bedroom and 1 full bathroom. On the second floor there are 2 bedrooms 1 of which has a walk-in closet. Also another full bathroom on the second floor. House has central heating and AC. Outside there is room for laundry hookup and storage area. Also we have a nice covered patio in the back. Included is a 2 carport garage. The family's cook is going to appreciate the kitchen's abundant cabinets, granite counters, buit-in appliances, and the convenience of the adjoining dining area. 3 ample bedrooms. 2 full bathroom. Functionally located laundry area. Close to Cohasset Street Elementary, Orange Line, great shopping, and Lake Balboa's extensive recreational facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7445 Densmore Avenue have any available units?
7445 Densmore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7445 Densmore Avenue have?
Some of 7445 Densmore Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7445 Densmore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7445 Densmore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7445 Densmore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7445 Densmore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7445 Densmore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7445 Densmore Avenue offers parking.
Does 7445 Densmore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7445 Densmore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7445 Densmore Avenue have a pool?
No, 7445 Densmore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7445 Densmore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7445 Densmore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7445 Densmore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7445 Densmore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College