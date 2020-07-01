7445 Densmore Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking garage new construction

This brand new 2 story house in Lake Balboa with 1,500 square feet is in a safe and secure neighborhood. First floor features big living room with a open kitchen, first bedroom and 1 full bathroom. On the second floor there are 2 bedrooms 1 of which has a walk-in closet. Also another full bathroom on the second floor. House has central heating and AC. Outside there is room for laundry hookup and storage area. Also we have a nice covered patio in the back. Included is a 2 carport garage. The family's cook is going to appreciate the kitchen's abundant cabinets, granite counters, buit-in appliances, and the convenience of the adjoining dining area. 3 ample bedrooms. 2 full bathroom. Functionally located laundry area. Close to Cohasset Street Elementary, Orange Line, great shopping, and Lake Balboa's extensive recreational facilities.