Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

7440 Gazette Ave Available 01/10/20 Adorable 3 bedroom home on cul-de-sac street! - Laminate and tile flooring throughout the home. Cozy fireplace in living room as winter time is right around the corner. Dining area plus breakfast bar. Central air and dual pane windows to keep you comfortable and warm. Worry free copper plumbing. Beautiful yard with huge covered patio, automatic sprinklers and fruit trees. Attached 2 car garage with automatic opener.



Located just east of DeSoto Ave. between Saticoy st. & Sherman Way. This property is currently tenant occupied so PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. You are welcome to go by any time to check out the area and grab a flyer from the box on the sign in the front yard.If you are interested, Give Polly a call at 818-886-RENT(7368) to schedule an appointment to see the inside. You can also see more photos and information at our website, dugganpm.com.



Rent includes gardener. Household income of 3x the rent amount + good credit with FICO scores 620 or better and fully verifiable income only need apply. Minimum one year lease. No Exceptions.



Schools: Sunny Brae Elementary, Sutter Middle School, Canoga Park Senior High School



Above info deemed reliable but not guaranteed...BRE Lic#0137068



(RLNE1979200)