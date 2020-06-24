All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7440 Gazette Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7440 Gazette Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

7440 Gazette Ave

7440 Gazette Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7440 Gazette Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
7440 Gazette Ave Available 01/10/20 Adorable 3 bedroom home on cul-de-sac street! - Laminate and tile flooring throughout the home. Cozy fireplace in living room as winter time is right around the corner. Dining area plus breakfast bar. Central air and dual pane windows to keep you comfortable and warm. Worry free copper plumbing. Beautiful yard with huge covered patio, automatic sprinklers and fruit trees. Attached 2 car garage with automatic opener.

Located just east of DeSoto Ave. between Saticoy st. & Sherman Way. This property is currently tenant occupied so PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. You are welcome to go by any time to check out the area and grab a flyer from the box on the sign in the front yard.If you are interested, Give Polly a call at 818-886-RENT(7368) to schedule an appointment to see the inside. You can also see more photos and information at our website, dugganpm.com.

Rent includes gardener. Household income of 3x the rent amount + good credit with FICO scores 620 or better and fully verifiable income only need apply. Minimum one year lease. No Exceptions.

Schools: Sunny Brae Elementary, Sutter Middle School, Canoga Park Senior High School

Above info deemed reliable but not guaranteed...BRE Lic#0137068

(RLNE1979200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7440 Gazette Ave have any available units?
7440 Gazette Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7440 Gazette Ave have?
Some of 7440 Gazette Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7440 Gazette Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7440 Gazette Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7440 Gazette Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7440 Gazette Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7440 Gazette Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7440 Gazette Ave offers parking.
Does 7440 Gazette Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7440 Gazette Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7440 Gazette Ave have a pool?
No, 7440 Gazette Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7440 Gazette Ave have accessible units?
No, 7440 Gazette Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7440 Gazette Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7440 Gazette Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College