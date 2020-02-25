7439 Nestle Avenue

Amenities

JUST LISTED - MOVE IN READY!- for Lease - This house does not look, or smell like a rental home

This home was completely Remodeled & UPDATED IN AND OUT with amazing results and sits on a quiet tree lined street, Open light and bright floor plan looks and feels much larger. With a huge living room, Dining room, over sized custom Kitchen, separate laundry room inside house, With 3 over sized bedrooms and 2 full bath (Large master bedroom w/private bathroom & walk in closet) home boast 1375 sqft and a large 6750 sqft lot that is Completely gated and is very private, Large 2 car garage has storage cabinets, new door & opener, plus the oversized driveway has room for 5 plus cars to park, New central A/C and ducts, new switches, plugs, fixtures, new interior and exterior lights, new tankless water heater, full copper plumbing, new roof, newer windows, new blinds and new interior & exterior doors, new paint in & out, New solid wood custom kitchen cabinets & large Island w/quartz counters, new stainless steel appliances, new flooring throughout, new closet doors with mirrors, all bedrooms have large closets, new LED recessed lights throughout, smooth ceilings, new sprinkler system, All bathrooms have been remodeled/updated with amazing results and have glass shower doors. large rear gated yard is very private with a HUGE covered patio this is a must see home and is move in ready. PETS OK , close to shopping, schools, public transportation, churches. Gardener service included