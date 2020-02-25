All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

7439 Nestle Avenue

7439 Nestle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7439 Nestle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
JUST LISTED - MOVE IN READY!- for Lease - This house does not look, or smell like a rental home
This home was completely Remodeled & UPDATED IN AND OUT with amazing results and sits on a quiet tree lined street, Open light and bright floor plan looks and feels much larger. With a huge living room, Dining room, over sized custom Kitchen, separate laundry room inside house, With 3 over sized bedrooms and 2 full bath (Large master bedroom w/private bathroom & walk in closet) home boast 1375 sqft and a large 6750 sqft lot that is Completely gated and is very private, Large 2 car garage has storage cabinets, new door & opener, plus the oversized driveway has room for 5 plus cars to park, New central A/C and ducts, new switches, plugs, fixtures, new interior and exterior lights, new tankless water heater, full copper plumbing, new roof, newer windows, new blinds and new interior & exterior doors, new paint in & out, New solid wood custom kitchen cabinets & large Island w/quartz counters, new stainless steel appliances, new flooring throughout, new closet doors with mirrors, all bedrooms have large closets, new LED recessed lights throughout, smooth ceilings, new sprinkler system, All bathrooms have been remodeled/updated with amazing results and have glass shower doors. large rear gated yard is very private with a HUGE covered patio this is a must see home and is move in ready. PETS OK , close to shopping, schools, public transportation, churches. Gardener service included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7439 Nestle Avenue have any available units?
7439 Nestle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7439 Nestle Avenue have?
Some of 7439 Nestle Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7439 Nestle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7439 Nestle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7439 Nestle Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7439 Nestle Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7439 Nestle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7439 Nestle Avenue offers parking.
Does 7439 Nestle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7439 Nestle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7439 Nestle Avenue have a pool?
No, 7439 Nestle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7439 Nestle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7439 Nestle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7439 Nestle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7439 Nestle Avenue has units with dishwashers.

