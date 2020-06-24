7436 MIDFIELD Avenue

Amenities

One month security deposit and available for immediate move-in! Sleek 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in Westchester! This property includes hardwood floors throughout, laundry, one car garage + driveway . Spacious front yard and gated backyard, ideal for playing and entertaining! Generous living/dining area with tons of natural light and a great flowing floor plan on a quiet street. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with stainless steel appliance. Bedrooms are sizable with spacious closets. This beautiful property also offers a one car garage and great central location, minutes from Playa del Rey, Playa Vista and Culver City! Don't miss this opportunity to live in a wonderful family neighborhood!