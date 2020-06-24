All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
7436 MIDFIELD Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7436 MIDFIELD Avenue

7436 Midfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7436 Midfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One month security deposit and available for immediate move-in! Sleek 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in Westchester! This property includes hardwood floors throughout, laundry, one car garage + driveway . Spacious front yard and gated backyard, ideal for playing and entertaining! Generous living/dining area with tons of natural light and a great flowing floor plan on a quiet street. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with stainless steel appliance. Bedrooms are sizable with spacious closets. This beautiful property also offers a one car garage and great central location, minutes from Playa del Rey, Playa Vista and Culver City! Don't miss this opportunity to live in a wonderful family neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7436 MIDFIELD Avenue have any available units?
7436 MIDFIELD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7436 MIDFIELD Avenue have?
Some of 7436 MIDFIELD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7436 MIDFIELD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7436 MIDFIELD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7436 MIDFIELD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7436 MIDFIELD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7436 MIDFIELD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7436 MIDFIELD Avenue offers parking.
Does 7436 MIDFIELD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7436 MIDFIELD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7436 MIDFIELD Avenue have a pool?
No, 7436 MIDFIELD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7436 MIDFIELD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7436 MIDFIELD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7436 MIDFIELD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7436 MIDFIELD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
