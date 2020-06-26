7435 Collett Avenue

Amenities
Newly built luxury home in prime location of Lake Balboa is ready for you!!! This gorgeous single level house with open and bright floor plan offers 2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Step into your modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laminate floors throughout, recessed lights, central A/C, washer and dryer Hook-ups, new doors and windows, wall to wall closets, 2 car attached garage, and a good size concrete front yard. Minutes away from 405 freeway, schools, golf course, park and shopping centers.