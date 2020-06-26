7435 Collett Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newly built luxury home in prime location of Lake Balboa is ready for you!!! This gorgeous single level house with open and bright floor plan offers 2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Step into your modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laminate floors throughout, recessed lights, central A/C, washer and dryer Hook-ups, new doors and windows, wall to wall closets, 2 car attached garage, and a good size concrete front yard. Minutes away from 405 freeway, schools, golf course, park and shopping centers.