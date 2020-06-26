All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7435 Collett Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7435 Collett Avenue
Last updated July 9 2019 at 1:58 PM

7435 Collett Avenue

7435 Collett Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Lake Balboa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7435 Collett Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly built luxury home in prime location of Lake Balboa is ready for you!!! This gorgeous single level house with open and bright floor plan offers 2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Step into your modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laminate floors throughout, recessed lights, central A/C, washer and dryer Hook-ups, new doors and windows, wall to wall closets, 2 car attached garage, and a good size concrete front yard. Minutes away from 405 freeway, schools, golf course, park and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7435 Collett Avenue have any available units?
7435 Collett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7435 Collett Avenue have?
Some of 7435 Collett Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7435 Collett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7435 Collett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7435 Collett Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7435 Collett Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7435 Collett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7435 Collett Avenue offers parking.
Does 7435 Collett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7435 Collett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7435 Collett Avenue have a pool?
No, 7435 Collett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7435 Collett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7435 Collett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7435 Collett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7435 Collett Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College