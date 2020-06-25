All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

743 S Burlington Ave

743 South Burlington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

743 South Burlington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Westlake

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Available 10/01/19 BIG 1BR in Westlake District (Los Angeles) WOW! - Property Id: 159258

Call Ed today at 213-640-9404.

Street parking only
No laundry
Two entrances in unit
Front unit on first floor
Looking for immediate move-ins
We are not currently working with third parties

Very spacious one bedroom in Westlake. Recently remodeled a ready soon for a quick move-in!

Westlake is a neighborhood in the city of Los Angeles in the Central L.A. region of Los Angeles County. It contains Historic Filipinotown, Lafayette Park, MacArthur Park and Temple-Beaudry.
The neighboring communities are Downtown, East Hollywood, Echo Park, Koreatown, Pico-Union and Silver Lake.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159258p
Property Id 159258

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5167352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 743 S Burlington Ave have any available units?
743 S Burlington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 743 S Burlington Ave have?
Some of 743 S Burlington Ave's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 743 S Burlington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
743 S Burlington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 743 S Burlington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 743 S Burlington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 743 S Burlington Ave offer parking?
No, 743 S Burlington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 743 S Burlington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 743 S Burlington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 743 S Burlington Ave have a pool?
No, 743 S Burlington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 743 S Burlington Ave have accessible units?
No, 743 S Burlington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 743 S Burlington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 743 S Burlington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
