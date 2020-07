Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated microwave range

Newly updated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home with all new windows and new white shaker cabinets, with quartz counter tops. 2 great size updated bathrooms with new tile floors and vanities. New flooring thourghout the wholehouse. fresh paint inside and out. New roof material with a low maintance front yard.

Great size bedrooms with mirror closet doors. Nice luandry room inside the home,

Close to Csun and Pierce College, Public transportation and close to restuarants.