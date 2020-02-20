All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:47 AM

742 QUAIL Drive

742 Quail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

742 Quail Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Step into this sleek mid century modern property located in the hills of Mt. Washington. Built in 1964 the home has been meticulously maintained while respecting the original details and design. The open dining and living room are wonderful to sit back and take in the wall of windows looking into the canyon and dreamy mountains views. It's an escape from the busy city life but within the city. It features two spacious bedrooms with their own balconies. There's a powder room off the kitchen bar and the main bathroom has been beautifully remodeled. Includes parking and washer/dryer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 QUAIL Drive have any available units?
742 QUAIL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 742 QUAIL Drive have?
Some of 742 QUAIL Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 742 QUAIL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
742 QUAIL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 QUAIL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 742 QUAIL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 742 QUAIL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 742 QUAIL Drive offers parking.
Does 742 QUAIL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 742 QUAIL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 QUAIL Drive have a pool?
No, 742 QUAIL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 742 QUAIL Drive have accessible units?
No, 742 QUAIL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 742 QUAIL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 742 QUAIL Drive has units with dishwashers.
