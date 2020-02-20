742 QUAIL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Step into this sleek mid century modern property located in the hills of Mt. Washington. Built in 1964 the home has been meticulously maintained while respecting the original details and design. The open dining and living room are wonderful to sit back and take in the wall of windows looking into the canyon and dreamy mountains views. It's an escape from the busy city life but within the city. It features two spacious bedrooms with their own balconies. There's a powder room off the kitchen bar and the main bathroom has been beautifully remodeled. Includes parking and washer/dryer!