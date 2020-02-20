742 Quail Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90065 Arroyo Seco
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Step into this sleek mid century modern property located in the hills of Mt. Washington. Built in 1964 the home has been meticulously maintained while respecting the original details and design. The open dining and living room are wonderful to sit back and take in the wall of windows looking into the canyon and dreamy mountains views. It's an escape from the busy city life but within the city. It features two spacious bedrooms with their own balconies. There's a powder room off the kitchen bar and the main bathroom has been beautifully remodeled. Includes parking and washer/dryer!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 742 QUAIL Drive have any available units?
