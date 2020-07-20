742 N Hayworth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this beautiful 2 BD 1 BA 2nd floor end unit in a 1927 Spanish style building! Walk into a spacious living room with gorgeous refinished hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, and large windows for an abundance of natural light. Transition into the dining area and step into a well-equipped kitchen with bright cabinets and handsome wood counters. The apartment also features central heat and brand new paint throughout. Laundry in unit and 1-car garage included! Convenient to the Melrose Farmer's Market on Sundays, shops down Melrose, and restaurants down Fairfax, food, shopping, and more. Schedule a showing today!