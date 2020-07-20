All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:05 AM

742 N Hayworth Avenue

742 North Hayworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

742 North Hayworth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this beautiful 2 BD 1 BA 2nd floor end unit in a 1927 Spanish style building! Walk into a spacious living room with gorgeous refinished hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, and large windows for an abundance of natural light. Transition into the dining area and step into a well-equipped kitchen with bright cabinets and handsome wood counters. The apartment also features central heat and brand new paint throughout. Laundry in unit and 1-car garage included! Convenient to the Melrose Farmer's Market on Sundays, shops down Melrose, and restaurants down Fairfax, food, shopping, and more. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 N Hayworth Avenue have any available units?
742 N Hayworth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 742 N Hayworth Avenue have?
Some of 742 N Hayworth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 742 N Hayworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
742 N Hayworth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 N Hayworth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 742 N Hayworth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 742 N Hayworth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 742 N Hayworth Avenue offers parking.
Does 742 N Hayworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 742 N Hayworth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 N Hayworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 742 N Hayworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 742 N Hayworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 742 N Hayworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 742 N Hayworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 742 N Hayworth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
