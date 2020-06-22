All apartments in Los Angeles
7416 Woodley Avenue

7416 N Woodley Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7416 N Woodley Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous house-style two bedrooms, one bathroom unit that is COMPLETELY REMODELED!!!Features include: New Spacious Kitchen cabinets Granite kitchen counter tops Hardwood floors Double paned windows Plenty of natural lighting Tile on kitchen and bathroom floors Granite countertop on bathroom vanity Central air heat Very spacious private patio gated front yard Washer and dryer hookups Brand New Ceiling fansAvailable to be seen at any time just call 818 535-4952 and ask for Hugo. A MUST SEE!!! Please call for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7416 Woodley Avenue have any available units?
7416 Woodley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7416 Woodley Avenue have?
Some of 7416 Woodley Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7416 Woodley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7416 Woodley Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7416 Woodley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7416 Woodley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7416 Woodley Avenue offer parking?
No, 7416 Woodley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7416 Woodley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7416 Woodley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7416 Woodley Avenue have a pool?
No, 7416 Woodley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7416 Woodley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7416 Woodley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7416 Woodley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7416 Woodley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
