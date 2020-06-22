7416 Woodley Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous house-style two bedrooms, one bathroom unit that is COMPLETELY REMODELED!!!Features include: New Spacious Kitchen cabinets Granite kitchen counter tops Hardwood floors Double paned windows Plenty of natural lighting Tile on kitchen and bathroom floors Granite countertop on bathroom vanity Central air heat Very spacious private patio gated front yard Washer and dryer hookups Brand New Ceiling fansAvailable to be seen at any time just call 818 535-4952 and ask for Hugo. A MUST SEE!!! Please call for more information!