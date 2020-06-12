7411 Jamieson Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to 7411 Jameison Ave, a gorgeous home recently renovated with lots of attention to details. Must see, very inviting entrance, with an open concept and great layout. This home features 3 bedroom, 2 baths, about 1,500 sqft, with a large front-yard and private patio out the master-suite. Everything is this home is completely updated and remodeled. Within so many updates it has recessed lighting throughout, surround system, security cameras, new dual-panel windows, new electrical, copper plumbing, new roof, new hardscaping, fencing, and recently painted outside/inside. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with an island open to the dining room. Both of the bathrooms have been completely remodeled, with very elegant finishes and light fixtures. Separate laundry room, spacious with cabinetry and single sink. Certainly a gorgeous place to call home.