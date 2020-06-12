All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

7411 Jamieson Avenue

7411 Jamieson Avenue · (818) 614-4380
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7411 Jamieson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Welcome to 7411 Jameison Ave, a gorgeous home recently renovated with lots of attention to details. Must see, very inviting entrance, with an open concept and great layout. This home features 3 bedroom, 2 baths, about 1,500 sqft, with a large front-yard and private patio out the master-suite. Everything is this home is completely updated and remodeled. Within so many updates it has recessed lighting throughout, surround system, security cameras, new dual-panel windows, new electrical, copper plumbing, new roof, new hardscaping, fencing, and recently painted outside/inside. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with an island open to the dining room. Both of the bathrooms have been completely remodeled, with very elegant finishes and light fixtures. Separate laundry room, spacious with cabinetry and single sink. Certainly a gorgeous place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7411 Jamieson Avenue have any available units?
7411 Jamieson Avenue has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7411 Jamieson Avenue have?
Some of 7411 Jamieson Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7411 Jamieson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7411 Jamieson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7411 Jamieson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7411 Jamieson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7411 Jamieson Avenue offer parking?
No, 7411 Jamieson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7411 Jamieson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7411 Jamieson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7411 Jamieson Avenue have a pool?
No, 7411 Jamieson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7411 Jamieson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7411 Jamieson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7411 Jamieson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7411 Jamieson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
