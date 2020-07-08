All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 21 2020 at 2:25 PM

741 North VISTA Street

741 North Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

741 North Vista Street, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

on-site laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
wine room
Warm Contemporary Mediterranean in the heart of Melrose! This home boasts tons of curb appeal with all the modern luxuries on the inside. Spacious open floor plan with high ceilings, 3 fireplaces, 3 balconies, seamless indoor/outdoor living leads to saltwater pool and spa. Designer kitchen with Italian cabinets, Miele appliances, built-in espresso station, climate controlled wine room. 2nd floor bonus room. Grand master suite with walk in closets. 2nd floor laundry room. Dolby Surround Sound! Crestron home automation system controlled from iDevices from anywhere in the world. Systems that are currently controlled are the Dual HVAC, Alarm system, 8 HD Security Camera System with DVR, Lights, and 2 surround sound zones. A robust network system with on-ceiling wifi access points. There are 10 zones of music controlled via Sonos music system. 4 top of the line T.V.'s included in the lease. See private remarks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 North VISTA Street have any available units?
741 North VISTA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 741 North VISTA Street have?
Some of 741 North VISTA Street's amenities include on-site laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 741 North VISTA Street currently offering any rent specials?
741 North VISTA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 North VISTA Street pet-friendly?
No, 741 North VISTA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 741 North VISTA Street offer parking?
Yes, 741 North VISTA Street offers parking.
Does 741 North VISTA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 741 North VISTA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 North VISTA Street have a pool?
Yes, 741 North VISTA Street has a pool.
Does 741 North VISTA Street have accessible units?
No, 741 North VISTA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 741 North VISTA Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 741 North VISTA Street does not have units with dishwashers.

