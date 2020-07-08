741 North VISTA Street

Amenities

on-site laundry wine room patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub internet access wine room

Warm Contemporary Mediterranean in the heart of Melrose! This home boasts tons of curb appeal with all the modern luxuries on the inside. Spacious open floor plan with high ceilings, 3 fireplaces, 3 balconies, seamless indoor/outdoor living leads to saltwater pool and spa. Designer kitchen with Italian cabinets, Miele appliances, built-in espresso station, climate controlled wine room. 2nd floor bonus room. Grand master suite with walk in closets. 2nd floor laundry room. Dolby Surround Sound! Crestron home automation system controlled from iDevices from anywhere in the world. Systems that are currently controlled are the Dual HVAC, Alarm system, 8 HD Security Camera System with DVR, Lights, and 2 surround sound zones. A robust network system with on-ceiling wifi access points. There are 10 zones of music controlled via Sonos music system. 4 top of the line T.V.'s included in the lease. See private remarks.