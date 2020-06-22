All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 740 South Burnside Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
740 South Burnside Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

740 South Burnside Ave

740 South Burnside Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

740 South Burnside Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
internet access
Description:

Please call Sylvia to schedule your private viewing of this unit. APARTMENT FEATURES: Top Floor Upgraded Unit with Vaulted Ceiling Lots of Natural Light All stainless steel appliances included (refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher) New Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring throughout unit Upgraded Kitchen and Bath Cabinets New Fixtures Abundant Storage/Walk-in Closet Fresh paint throughout Gas Fireplace Window Coverings Central heat and A/C Cable/internet ready Pre-wired unit alarm system available Balcony (facing South)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 South Burnside Ave have any available units?
740 South Burnside Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 740 South Burnside Ave have?
Some of 740 South Burnside Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 South Burnside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
740 South Burnside Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 South Burnside Ave pet-friendly?
No, 740 South Burnside Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 740 South Burnside Ave offer parking?
No, 740 South Burnside Ave does not offer parking.
Does 740 South Burnside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 South Burnside Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 South Burnside Ave have a pool?
No, 740 South Burnside Ave does not have a pool.
Does 740 South Burnside Ave have accessible units?
No, 740 South Burnside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 740 South Burnside Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 740 South Burnside Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College