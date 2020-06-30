All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:27 PM

740 NORWAY Lane

740 N Norway Lane · No Longer Available
Location

740 N Norway Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

This irresistible charmer is move-in ready. Beautiful Mid-Century-style home with a bright interior includes a spacious open concept living/dinning room with fireplace, stainless steel appliances and easy access to a serene back yard. Downstairs you are welcomed by a huge family room (could be third bedroom), bathroom, laundry room and two car garage. There are two bedrooms upstairs that share a remodeled bathroom with the master bedroom opening to tranquil back yard. A great opportunity to live in a coveted neighborhood near award winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 NORWAY Lane have any available units?
740 NORWAY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 740 NORWAY Lane have?
Some of 740 NORWAY Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 NORWAY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
740 NORWAY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 NORWAY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 740 NORWAY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 740 NORWAY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 740 NORWAY Lane offers parking.
Does 740 NORWAY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 NORWAY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 NORWAY Lane have a pool?
No, 740 NORWAY Lane does not have a pool.
Does 740 NORWAY Lane have accessible units?
No, 740 NORWAY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 740 NORWAY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 740 NORWAY Lane has units with dishwashers.
