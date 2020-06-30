740 NORWAY Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This irresistible charmer is move-in ready. Beautiful Mid-Century-style home with a bright interior includes a spacious open concept living/dinning room with fireplace, stainless steel appliances and easy access to a serene back yard. Downstairs you are welcomed by a huge family room (could be third bedroom), bathroom, laundry room and two car garage. There are two bedrooms upstairs that share a remodeled bathroom with the master bedroom opening to tranquil back yard. A great opportunity to live in a coveted neighborhood near award winning schools.