736 CRENSHAW Boulevard

Amenities
A fully remodeled 5 bed, 4.5 bath single family home located in Hancock Park/Windsor Square is now available. Upon entering the home you'll find a formal living room with a fireplace and high ceilings, a large dining room and a beautiful kitchen featuring new stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and a large island. On the same floor you'll find one bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, a family room and an office/study with French doors leading to the backyard. On the second floor there are four bedrooms (two masters) and three bathrooms. There is a detached studio (no bathroom or kitchen) that can be used as an office. The home features central AC/heat, washer and dryer, recessed lighting, new fixtures throughout, plenty of parking and much more. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Tenant pays all utilities. Come and see it today!