Los Angeles, CA
736 CRENSHAW Boulevard
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

736 CRENSHAW Boulevard

736 Crenshaw Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

736 Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
A fully remodeled 5 bed, 4.5 bath single family home located in Hancock Park/Windsor Square is now available. Upon entering the home you'll find a formal living room with a fireplace and high ceilings, a large dining room and a beautiful kitchen featuring new stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and a large island. On the same floor you'll find one bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, a family room and an office/study with French doors leading to the backyard. On the second floor there are four bedrooms (two masters) and three bathrooms. There is a detached studio (no bathroom or kitchen) that can be used as an office. The home features central AC/heat, washer and dryer, recessed lighting, new fixtures throughout, plenty of parking and much more. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Tenant pays all utilities. Come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 CRENSHAW Boulevard have any available units?
736 CRENSHAW Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 736 CRENSHAW Boulevard have?
Some of 736 CRENSHAW Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 736 CRENSHAW Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
736 CRENSHAW Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 CRENSHAW Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 736 CRENSHAW Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 736 CRENSHAW Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 736 CRENSHAW Boulevard offers parking.
Does 736 CRENSHAW Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 736 CRENSHAW Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 CRENSHAW Boulevard have a pool?
No, 736 CRENSHAW Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 736 CRENSHAW Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 736 CRENSHAW Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 736 CRENSHAW Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 736 CRENSHAW Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

