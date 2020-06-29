All apartments in Los Angeles
7340 De Soto Ave

7340 N De Soto Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7340 N De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Winnetka

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/86261b40f9 ----
This spacious 3 bed 3 bath town home built in 2003 and it is in a gated community featuring multi-level floor plan with living room, entertainment room, central AC/Heat, fireplace, 2 car garage, and security system! The property is UNFURNISHED with complete appliances and all new carpet and refrigerator. Please call PMI Golden State today to book a showing! It will not last!

Bathtub
Central Ac
Controlled Access
Disposal
Parking
Pets Allowed
Secured Intercom Entrance
Stove
Washer Dryer Hookups
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7340 De Soto Ave have any available units?
7340 De Soto Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7340 De Soto Ave have?
Some of 7340 De Soto Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7340 De Soto Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7340 De Soto Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7340 De Soto Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7340 De Soto Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7340 De Soto Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7340 De Soto Ave offers parking.
Does 7340 De Soto Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7340 De Soto Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7340 De Soto Ave have a pool?
No, 7340 De Soto Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7340 De Soto Ave have accessible units?
No, 7340 De Soto Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7340 De Soto Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7340 De Soto Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

