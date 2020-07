Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Feels Like Heaven! Two Bedroom One Bath completely remodeled open floor plan. You own private patio overlooks the Hollywood Hills, your own Private Laundry Room, and your own private garage. Enter this beautiful home to a gourmet kitchen with an oversized kitchen counter and new appliances. The home is an unattached duplex with its own gated entry to the property. Walking distance to shops and restaurants. Has its own meter and mail box.