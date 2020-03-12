7330 McCool Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in Lovely Neighborhood - As you step through the gates of the charming white picket fence, you will be welcomed by fresh, colorful landscaping, and a traditional style 2-story facade with black accents. Formal living room and dining area. Wood-burning fireplace, built-in cabinetry, two sets of luxurious Andersen French doors which lead to a patio overlooking the heated black-bottomed swimming pool with spa, grassy play area, and mature foliage. The remodeled, eat-in kitchen has granite counter tops, new cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. The upstairs master bedroom has a stunning balcony, where you can enjoy panoramic city and mountain views to downtown Los Angeles. The relaxing upstairs bath feels like a day at the spa! The second upstairs bedroom is warmed by great light and views. Downstairs, a third bedroom and beautiful full bath with marble floors completes the floor plan of this terrific home. Dogs less than 20 pounds will be considered with an additional deposit. A 2 year lease is preferred.



