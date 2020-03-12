All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7330 McCool Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7330 McCool Ave.
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

7330 McCool Ave.

7330 Mccool Avenue · (310) 400-6148
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7330 Mccool Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7330 McCool Ave. · Avail. now

$5,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1790 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in Lovely Neighborhood - As you step through the gates of the charming white picket fence, you will be welcomed by fresh, colorful landscaping, and a traditional style 2-story facade with black accents. Formal living room and dining area. Wood-burning fireplace, built-in cabinetry, two sets of luxurious Andersen French doors which lead to a patio overlooking the heated black-bottomed swimming pool with spa, grassy play area, and mature foliage. The remodeled, eat-in kitchen has granite counter tops, new cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. The upstairs master bedroom has a stunning balcony, where you can enjoy panoramic city and mountain views to downtown Los Angeles. The relaxing upstairs bath feels like a day at the spa! The second upstairs bedroom is warmed by great light and views. Downstairs, a third bedroom and beautiful full bath with marble floors completes the floor plan of this terrific home. Dogs less than 20 pounds will be considered with an additional deposit. A 2 year lease is preferred.

(RLNE5845433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7330 McCool Ave. have any available units?
7330 McCool Ave. has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7330 McCool Ave. have?
Some of 7330 McCool Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7330 McCool Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7330 McCool Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7330 McCool Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7330 McCool Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 7330 McCool Ave. offer parking?
No, 7330 McCool Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 7330 McCool Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7330 McCool Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7330 McCool Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 7330 McCool Ave. has a pool.
Does 7330 McCool Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7330 McCool Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7330 McCool Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7330 McCool Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7330 McCool Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Verandas
21535 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity