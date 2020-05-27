7321 Laura Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Exceptional! Completely remodeled Cape Cod single family residence in one of the nicest gated complexes in the area. Stunning model like home with beautiful appointments including all new cabinets, quartz counters,and exquisite bathrooms and light fixtures. The interior features rich laminate flooring throughout with high vaulted ceilings over a spacious and comfortable living room with fireplace. The impressive kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a convenient breakfast area that leads to the patio. The master bedroom has two walk in closets, dual vanities and an oversized shower. Enjoy the recently landscaped yard in this pristine and peaceful 36 unit complex. End Unit.Good Credit a must. Owner may consider one small pet.