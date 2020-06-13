All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:07 AM

7313 Summitrose St

7313 Summitrose Street · No Longer Available
Location

7313 Summitrose Street, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
New front house finished Sep 2019.
Spacious living room with high ceilings and great natural light.
European high-quality cabinets and brand new stainless steel appliances.
Luxurious spa-inspired bath with rainfall shower and Bluetooth enabled light-fixtures.
Central heating and air conditioning.
Pet friendly - small dogs and cats.
Centrally located boasts an easy commute to all parts of metropolitan LA, SFV, and SGV.

AMENITIES:

Parking spaces for two (2) cars.
Included Appliances: dishwasher, gas range/oven, garbage disposal.
In-unit Laundry.
Central AC/Heat.
Tenant pays for utilities.

FOR VIEWING:

Fill out the REQUEST A VIEWING box at the top of the page & hit SEND for an immediate E-MAIL response.

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $25 per adult credit and background check. Must have a good credit score above 700.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7313 Summitrose St have any available units?
7313 Summitrose St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7313 Summitrose St have?
Some of 7313 Summitrose St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7313 Summitrose St currently offering any rent specials?
7313 Summitrose St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7313 Summitrose St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7313 Summitrose St is pet friendly.
Does 7313 Summitrose St offer parking?
Yes, 7313 Summitrose St offers parking.
Does 7313 Summitrose St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7313 Summitrose St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7313 Summitrose St have a pool?
No, 7313 Summitrose St does not have a pool.
Does 7313 Summitrose St have accessible units?
No, 7313 Summitrose St does not have accessible units.
Does 7313 Summitrose St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7313 Summitrose St has units with dishwashers.

