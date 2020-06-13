7313 Summitrose St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

New front house finished Sep 2019.

Spacious living room with high ceilings and great natural light.

European high-quality cabinets and brand new stainless steel appliances.

Luxurious spa-inspired bath with rainfall shower and Bluetooth enabled light-fixtures.

Central heating and air conditioning.

Pet friendly - small dogs and cats.

Centrally located boasts an easy commute to all parts of metropolitan LA, SFV, and SGV.



AMENITIES:



Parking spaces for two (2) cars.

Included Appliances: dishwasher, gas range/oven, garbage disposal.

In-unit Laundry.

Central AC/Heat.

Tenant pays for utilities.



FOR VIEWING:



Fill out the REQUEST A VIEWING box at the top of the page & hit SEND for an immediate E-MAIL response.



Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $25 per adult credit and background check. Must have a good credit score above 700.