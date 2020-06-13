7313 Summitrose St

Amenities
New front house finished Sep 2019.
Spacious living room with high ceilings and great natural light.
European high-quality cabinets and brand new stainless steel appliances.
Luxurious spa-inspired bath with rainfall shower and Bluetooth enabled light-fixtures.
Central heating and air conditioning.
Pet friendly - small dogs and cats.
Centrally located boasts an easy commute to all parts of metropolitan LA, SFV, and SGV.
AMENITIES:
Parking spaces for two (2) cars.
Included Appliances: dishwasher, gas range/oven, garbage disposal.
In-unit Laundry.
Central AC/Heat.
Tenant pays for utilities.
FOR VIEWING:
Fill out the REQUEST A VIEWING box at the top of the page & hit SEND for an immediate E-MAIL response.
Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $25 per adult credit and background check. Must have a good credit score above 700.