Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking microwave oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms house located in a highly desired neighborhood of Westchester. The kitchen comes new gas oven, microwave and dishwasher. Enjoy your exclusive backyard with beautiful patio for entertaining space fully take advantage of the great year round warm weather in L.A. Corner lot with abundant parking space. Conveniently located near shopping center, restaurant, LAX, LMU, Westchester golf course and only a few minutes from the beach.