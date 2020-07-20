All apartments in Los Angeles
729 S Leland St
Last updated August 4 2019 at 7:30 AM

729 S Leland St

729 South Leland Street · No Longer Available
Location

729 South Leland Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Mid-Century Modern executive single family residence inspired by Richard Neutra/Frank Lloyd Wright with views of the harbor located in the coveted Vista del Oro area of San Pedro, close to restaurants, shopping, parks, and more. Must see to appreciate!

Features include:

* Single family residence
* Great, airy floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
* Newly restored
* Elegant, recessed lighting
* Floor to ceiling view windows in main living area of house, lots of bright day light throughout all rooms of the house
* Large 2-car attached garage
* Ocean/bridge/harbor views from the dining room, living room and large slate deck
* Gourmet kitchen has high-end appliances, plus front-loading washer and dryer, custom cherrywood cabinetry, travertine floors, granite countertops, tumbled travertine backsplashes
* Master bathroom has a whirlpool spa tub and separate dual-head all-glass tiled shower
* Custom cherrywood cabinetry throughout
* Original, refinished hardwood floors throughout
* Large master suite with French doors that spill onto a trellised patio off the master suite
* Privacy fencing, custom landscaping, sprinkler system, recently installed copper plumbing, roof, windows, and upgraded electrical
* New Air Conditioning/Heating System

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 S Leland St have any available units?
729 S Leland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 S Leland St have?
Some of 729 S Leland St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 S Leland St currently offering any rent specials?
729 S Leland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 S Leland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 729 S Leland St is pet friendly.
Does 729 S Leland St offer parking?
Yes, 729 S Leland St offers parking.
Does 729 S Leland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 729 S Leland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 S Leland St have a pool?
Yes, 729 S Leland St has a pool.
Does 729 S Leland St have accessible units?
No, 729 S Leland St does not have accessible units.
Does 729 S Leland St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 S Leland St has units with dishwashers.
