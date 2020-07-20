729 S Leland St

Amenities

Mid-Century Modern executive single family residence inspired by Richard Neutra/Frank Lloyd Wright with views of the harbor located in the coveted Vista del Oro area of San Pedro, close to restaurants, shopping, parks, and more. Must see to appreciate!



Features include:



* Single family residence

* Great, airy floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

* Newly restored

* Elegant, recessed lighting

* Floor to ceiling view windows in main living area of house, lots of bright day light throughout all rooms of the house

* Large 2-car attached garage

* Ocean/bridge/harbor views from the dining room, living room and large slate deck

* Gourmet kitchen has high-end appliances, plus front-loading washer and dryer, custom cherrywood cabinetry, travertine floors, granite countertops, tumbled travertine backsplashes

* Master bathroom has a whirlpool spa tub and separate dual-head all-glass tiled shower

* Custom cherrywood cabinetry throughout

* Original, refinished hardwood floors throughout

* Large master suite with French doors that spill onto a trellised patio off the master suite

* Privacy fencing, custom landscaping, sprinkler system, recently installed copper plumbing, roof, windows, and upgraded electrical

* New Air Conditioning/Heating System