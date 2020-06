Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace refrigerator

GORGEOUS 2ND FLOOR FLAT IN VINTAGE SPANISH TRIPLEX. LARGE LIGHT, BRIGHT AND BREEZY EAST/WEST FACING FRONT UNIT WITH LOADS OF CHARACTER. BEAUTIFUL DETAILING THROUGHOUT INCLUDING PEG AND GROOVE HARDWOOD FLOORS IN GENEROUS LIVING ROOM WITH COZY FIREPLACE AND FORMAL DINING ROOM; HIGH BEAMED CEILINGS; ART NICHES; THREE EN-SUITE BEDROOMS; KITCHEN WITH EAT-IN AREA; LAUNDRY RM. PRIVATE FRONT AND BACK ENTRY AND PRIVATE GARAGE. READY TO MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY.